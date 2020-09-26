IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - CGIX, YIN, OTEL, BMCH

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (CGIX) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with StemoniX, Inc. Under the merger agreement, Cancer Genetics will acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of StemoniX in exchange for a number of shares of its common stock, with current equity holders of Cancer Genetics expected to own 22% of the common stock of the combined company. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/cancer-genetics-inc-cgix-stock-merger-stemonix/.

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (YIN) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a group of rollover shareholders that includes members of Yintech's management and board of directors. Under the terms of the merger agreement, holders of Yintech ordinary shares will receive $0.365 in cash per share, and holders of Yintech American depository shares ("ADS") will receive $7.30 in cash per ADS. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/yintech-investment-holdings-limited-yin-stock-merger/.

Otelco Inc. (OTEL) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates formed by Oak Hill Capital for $11.75 per share. Visit our website to learn more and participate in an action: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/otelco-inc-otel-stock-merger-oak-hill/.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Builders FirstSource, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, BMC shareholders will receive 1.3125 shares of Builders FirstSource common stock for each share of BMC common stock. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/bmc-stock-holdings-inc-bmch-stock-merger-builders-firstsource/.

