Important Contribution To Mi'kmawey Debert Cultural Centre In Mi'kma'ki

The Government of Canada supports a project to protect and share history and heritage in Debert, Nova Scotia.

DEBERT, NS, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the efforts of Indigenous peoples to reclaim, revitalize, maintain and strengthen their culture and history.

Lenore Zann, Member of Parliament (Cumberland-Colchester), announced today $1,193,801 in funding for the Mi'kmawey Debert Cultural Centre in Nova Scotia. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

The funding will support the architectural design of the Mi'kmawey Debert Cultural Centre, integrating exhibition and site design with a robust community engagement process. The future cultural centre will be anchored to the Debert Palaeo-Indian Site, a National Historic Site of Canada. Mandated by all 13 Mi'kmaw First Nations in Nova Scotia, the 30,000-square-foot centre will include indoor and outdoor education spaces, five primary galleries, a keeping house and archives as well as gathering and healing spaces. At its core, the centre will be a meaningful and dynamic place for understanding, healing and reconciliation for Mi'kmaw people and visitors.

The Government of Canada support is through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund.

Quotes

"The cultures and history of our Indigenous communities are an integral aspect of our country. During my first trip to Nova Scotia as a minister, I was honoured to meet with representatives of the Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq in Debert and witness their passion and leadership. I'm proud that we are supporting the Mi'kmawey Debert Cultural Centre so that the Mi'kmaw people can continue to promote and share the vibrancy of their community".

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"As someone who has always believed in the tremendous value of Indigenous culture and heritage, I have been in support of this project for many years—first as a provincial MLA, then Ministerial Assistant to the N.S. Minister of Culture and Heritage, and now as the Member of Parliament representing the region. I have absolutely no doubt that the Mi'kmawey Debert Cultural Centre is destined to be a landmark in Cumberland-Colchester; not only will it provide Mi'kmaw people with a sense of pride, but it's also a game-changer with regards to North American history, allowing an important and rich dialogue. The centre will also be a huge asset to Colchester County along with the recent UNESCO Global Geopark designation in Joggins from one end of the unique archaelology of the Fundy Shore to the other. This will have an important historic, economic and touristic impact on our region."

—Lenore Zann, Member of Parliament (Cumberland-Colchester)

"The support from the Department of Canadian Heritage allows the project to move forward into the architectural design phase that includes the facility's architectural design with the comprehensive development of exhibitions and visitor experiences at the future centre. We are excited and encouraged by the faith the Department of Canadian Heritage has in this project. Their expertise and endorsement is a critical factor in building confidence and support for the future centre across government, the private sector and among the general public."

—Dr. Donald Julien, Executive Director of The Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq

Quick Facts

Created in 2002, the Mi'kmawey Debert Cultural Centre is a First Nations organization located in Truro, Nova Scotia, established to plan, develop and administer a Mi'kmaw cultural centre to be known as the Mi'kmawey Debert Cultural Centre. The mission of the organization and cultural centre project is to share, protect and explore the stories and lives of our earliest ancestors and those who came after them in Mi'kma'ki (the Mi'kmaw homeland).

The Mi'kmawey Debert Cultural Centre has completed numerous projects aimed at building the facility, including the development of an elders' programmatic statement, a feasibility study, a plan for visitor experiences, a master site plan, a functional program as well as an updated business plan. Ongoing work includes environmental and archaeological assessment, an endowment campaign and curatorial research.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

