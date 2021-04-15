Implicity Earns Coveted Spot In The Plug And Play Cleveland Health Accelerator Program

Remote patient monitoring and cardiac data management solution provider is one of only six innovators accepted into the Batch 5 program for Spring 2021

BOSTON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Implicity, a leader in remote patient monitoring and cardiac data management solutions, today announced the company has been selected to join Plug and Play Cleveland - one of the world's largest accelerator programs. Implicity is among only six startups chosen from hundreds of startups around the globe to be accepted into the 12-week health program for Spring 2021.

"We're excited to work with the amazing network at Plug and Play," said cardiac electrophysiologist, Dr. Arnaud Rosier, founder and CEO of Implicity. "Remote monitoring for cardiac devices is evolving rapidly, but to manage care more effectively requires a solution that can tie together patient-specific medical information from various sources and deliver contextual alerts. That's a key benefit Implicity brings to the market."

Implicity is already a leading solution in Europe for remote monitoring (RM) of patients with Cardiac Implantable Electronic Devices (CIEDs) - pacemakers, defibrillators, and implantable loop recorders. The cloud-based platform aggregates data from all CIEDs across manufacturers (Abbott, Biotronik, Boston Scientific, Medtronic and Microport) and is designed to make the remote clinical workflow more efficient, and improve patient care outcomes. Implicity is also developing AI-based digital medical devices serving the future of preventive medicine. The company recently expanded into the United States via a partnership agreement with IronRod Health - where there are currently an estimated 5 million patients with CIEDs.

About Plug and PlayPlug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 36 locations globally, giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 40,000 startups and 500 corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. Companies in our community have raised over $9 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, and PayPal. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

About ImplicityImplicity provides a remote monitoring and research platform used by Independent Diagnostic Testing Facilities and cardiac electrophysiology centers to deliver high-quality care for patients with connected Cardiac Implantable Electronic Devices. On this platform, Implicity aggregates, normalizes and standardizes data from any implantable cardiac device across all manufacturers. Furthermore, Implicity carries out R&D on AI-based algorithms aiming at improving patient care and serving the future of preventive medicine. Implicity has been the first private company authorized to access the Health Data Hub*, one of largest databases of patients with heart diseases in the world, supporting the development of its AI solutions. Implicity covers more than 30,000 patients in over 60 medical facilities across Europe and the United States. For more information visit: www.implicity.com

* Health Data Hub is a health data platform put in place by the French government to combine existing health patient databases and facilitate their usage for research and development purposes.

