IMPLAN Group Announces Release Of COVID-19 Economic Data

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPLAN Group, the leading provider of economic impact data and technology, has constructed a data set to facilitate modeling economic impacts in the age of COVID-19. The Evolving Economy - COVID 2020-Q2 Data provides a portrait of the structural changes the economy has experienced thus far in the ongoing aftermath of the coronavirus. Researchers can now examine the data and conduct economic impact analyses with data reflecting these economic changes in the IMPLAN application.

"This is the first time in its history that IMPLAN has produced a data set for a calendar year prior to that year having ended," said Jenny Thorvaldson, Chief Economist and Director of Data Development, IMPLAN , "However, the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered such significant and rapid shifts in the U.S. economy that it became imperative to produce a series of COVID-era data sets to better represent the current and still-evolving state of the economy."

The economy as it was in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic is captured in this data, including:

Stimulus Checks & Unemployment Benefits

Shifts in Household Spending Behavior

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans

Industry Losses & Regional Shutdowns

IMPLAN releases updated data on an annual basis generally toward the end of the year. Annual data releases correspond to the prior year because data sources used to calculate the IMPLAN Data are not available until halfway through the following year (e.g. annual IMPLAN data for 2019 will be released in late 2020). After overwhelming interest in COVID-19 data, building a comprehensive dataset became a priority.

"As the industry leader in input-output data, IMPLAN's dedication to producing the highest-quality data has previously steered the company away from producing any forecast data," Thorvaldson said, " However, the COVID-19 pandemic has created the urgent need to do so—and IMPLAN has answered the call."

