Imperium Data Networks Named The Start Up Of The Year By The Greater Tampa Bay Chamber Of Commerce

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa Bay-based technology startup Imperium Data Networks ("IDN") was named the "Small Business of the Year" at the 40th Annual Small Business of the Year Awards. Hosted by the Greater Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce, this year's ceremony was held on November 12th at the Armature Works in Tampa. IDN was one of four finalists in the "Startup of the Year" category.

Being honored by the Greater Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce is the latest achievement in what has been a big year for IDN. "When you are so focused on meeting your growth goals, sometimes you forget to stop and appreciate how far you have come. This honor is a huge benchmark to remind our team of what is possible when we work together toward one goal of providing exceptional value to our customers," Nicholas Scarsella, Managing Director

Founded in 2018 by Nick Scarsella and Brian Hill, IDN is a retailer of information technology and telecommunication products. IDN specializes in data networking, enterprise wireless, switching and routing, third party maintenance, IDN branded optics, data storage, servers, IT security, and firewalls.

Imperium's mission is to be a full-service IT concierge for all of your technological needs. This goal lead to the 2020 launch of their Imperium Data Services and Imperium Data Consulting divisions.

Who is Imperium Data Networks : Imperium Data Networks is a reseller of IT and Telecommunications products. We pride ourselves on customer care and our expert knowledge in the technology industry. IDN provides complete solutions that can quickly and efficiently resolve our customers' individual needs.

Who is Imperium Data Consulting : IDC offers expert consultative solutions for your business's technology talent needs. Working with staffing or recruiting agencies can be frustrating. Imperium Data Consulting bridges the gap to make finding talent as pleasant and straightforward an experience as possible.

Who is Imperium Data Services : Imperium Services prides itself in providing proactive managed services for; infrastructure, end-user systems, security, wireless, remote management, help desk, and cloud services. Imperium services expertise is in engineering, installation services, and professional services.

