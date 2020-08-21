Imperial Capital Acted As Exclusive Financial Advisor To GPI Prototype & Manufacturing Services, LLC On Its Sale To FATHOM, A Portfolio Company Of CORE Industrial Partners

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperial Capital, LLC ("Imperial Capital") announced that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to GPI Prototype & Manufacturing Services, LLC ("GPI" or the "Company") on its sale to FATHOM, a portfolio...

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperial Capital, LLC ("Imperial Capital") announced that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to GPI Prototype & Manufacturing Services, LLC ("GPI" or the "Company") on its sale to FATHOM, a portfolio company of CORE Industrial Partners ("CORE"). CORE acquired Midwest Composite Technologies in 2018, and FATHOM and ICOMold in 2019. All four companies will be moving forward under the FATHOM brand.

Founded in 2007 as one of the first metal additive manufacturing services providers in the country, GPI uses Direct Metal Laser Sintering ("DMLS") to print parts with complex geometries for on-demand manufacturing applications. Utilizing a variety of metal powders, including aluminum, stainless steel, tool steel, titanium, inconel and cobalt chrome, GPI works with Fortune 500 companies across diversified end markets. The Company holds ISO 9001, ISO 13485, and AS9100D certifications.

Ryan Martin, Chief Executive Officer of FATHOM, said, "GPI's ability to leverage metal additive manufacturing accelerates both design cycles and time to market and further enhances FATHOM's existing metal additive capabilities and our unique customer value proposition. We're excited to work closely with GPI's customers as a turnkey partner for on-demand manufacturing, providing a broad array of complementary services and an unparalleled customer experience."

Matthew Puglisi, Partner of CORE, said, "DMLS is one of the fastest-growing additive manufacturing technologies, both at FATHOM and broadly across the industry, and an important strategic focus as we seek to further strengthen FATHOM's position as a leading on-demand manufacturer. GPI is widely respected as one of the original metal additive manufacturing services providers, and we believe the combination with FATHOM will be highly synergistic."

Adam Galloway, President of GPI, said, "Since its founding over a decade ago, GPI has been on the cutting edge of the revolutionary metal additive manufacturing space. This partnership with FATHOM will further benefit our valued customers through an enhanced suite of manufacturing capabilities accompanied by the same excellent customer service, quality and metallurgical expertise for which we're known."

"This transaction demonstrates Imperial Capital's expertise across various industries and our Industrial Group's knowledge and extensive relationships at all levels of the Advanced Manufacturing sector," said John E. Mack III, Managing Director and Co-Head of Investment Banking at Imperial Capital. The Head of the Industrial Group Kevin Frisch added, "This is a strong addition that should greatly enhance and expand FATHOM's leading capabilities."

About Imperial Capital, LLCImperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace (through our ELP Framework), post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital, LLC has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital, LLC can be found at www.imperialcapital.com.

About CORE Industrial PartnersCORE Industrial Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm investing in North American lower middle-market manufacturing and industrial technology businesses. CORE's team is comprised of highly experienced former CEOs and investment professionals with shared beliefs, deep experience, and a proven track record of building market-leading businesses. Through our capital, insight, and operational expertise, CORE partners with management teams and strives to build best-in-class companies with lasting results. For more information, visit www.coreipfund.com.

About GPIFounded in 2007, GPI Prototype & Manufacturing Services, LLC ("GPI") is a leading metal additive manufacturing services provider. GPI holds ISO 9001, ISO 13485, and AS9100D certifications and serves a broad customer base in diversified end markets. For more information, visit www.gpiprototype.com.

About FATHOMFATHOM is one of the largest service providers for on-demand additive manufacturing in North America. With over 100 large-platform industrial-grade 3D printing machines and a national footprint with over 200,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity across five facilities, FATHOM seamlessly blends in-house capabilities across plastic and metal additive technologies. Founded over 35 years ago, FATHOM is at the forefront of the Industry 4.0 digital manufacturing revolution serving clients in the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive and IOT sectors. FATHOM holds ISO 9001 and AS9100 Rev D certifications and is ITAR registered. To learn more, visit www.studiofathom.com.

For more information regarding Imperial Capital, please contact: Tigist Gessesse Corporate Finance Manager(310) 246-3605 tgessesse@imperialcapital.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imperial-capital-acted-as-exclusive-financial-advisor-to-gpi-prototype--manufacturing-services-llc-on-its-sale-to-fathom-a-portfolio-company-of-core-industrial-partners-301116560.html

SOURCE Imperial Capital, LLC