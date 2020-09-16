Impartner Receives Growth Financing From Golub Capital

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the fastest-growing and most award-winning pure-play channel management platform, announced today that it has received $30 million in growth financing from Golub Capital, a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and credit asset manager with over $30 billion of capital under management. Impartner will focus the financing on further capturing momentum in the fast-growing channel management technology market, which analysts estimate could be as large as $5 billion. The company will also look to deepen the company's lead in technology (in terms of breadth and depth), sales and marketing and the acquisition of complementary technologies. The funding has already facilitated Impartner's recent acquisition of the Brand Control and Demand Generation (TCMA) business from TIE Kinetix.

The funding and acquisition announcements continue a steady stream of recent innovation news from Impartner's global Channel Innovation Labs including:

"This period of history has caused nothing short of a revolution in digital transformation as companies around the world race to sweep aside any remaining resistance to building a tech stack that truly transforms indirect sales and helps companies not only survive, but ultimately thrive, scale and prosper," said Impartner CEO Joe Wang. "We are thrilled to be working with Golub Capital and using this funding to accelerate our ability to help companies use our technology to navigate this dramatic and challenging market."

"Impartner has a proven track record of growth and innovation, securing their position as industry leaders in channel management technology," said Peter Fair, managing director at Golub Capital. "We are pleased to work with Impartner and to support their quickly expanding growth strategy."

