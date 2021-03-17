Impartner Names Industry Thought Leader As New Channel Growth Evangelist

SALT LAKE CITY, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the global pure-play leader in channel management and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) technology, today announced the appointment of T.C. Doyle to the newly created position of Channel Growth Evangelist. A popular and respected journalist, book author and analyst, Doyle brings three-decades worth of channels experience to Impartner, where he will apply his content creation skills and thought leadership to help accelerate organizational momentum.

"Few professionals have covered, analyzed and advanced channel economics and dynamics quite like T.C. Doyle," said Kerry Desberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Impartner. "T.C. brings authority, insight and appreciation to the newly created Channel Growth Evangelist position that our customers, partners and management team are eager to leverage globally."

As a brand ambassador for Impartner, Doyle will create demand for Impartner's technology platforms via podcasts, webinars, case studies, e-books, blogs, infographics, in-person presentations and more. He will also serve as a liaison to worlds of academia, book publishing and executive thought leadership, providing Impartner customers and partners unique insights on new business models, routes to market and disruptive innovations.

In addition, Doyle will also oversee Impartner's Channel Chief Advisory Board (CCAB). Launched in 2020, the CCAB boasts a number of the industry's most knowledgeable and dynamic channel influencers, who collaborate on developing best practices and thought leadership for channel executives spanning multiple industries and different geographies.

"I'm thrilled to join the premier leader in PRM innovation at the exact moment when product and service vendors are investing more money and energy into managing their partners with the finest tools available," said Doyle. "I'm equally excited about working for a company with deep roots in the emerging tech hub that Utah's Silicon Slopes has become."

For the past three decades, Utah has served as Doyle's base of operations while he has applied his talents at tier one media companies, technology vendors and market research companies, among others.

While working for Cisco, Doyle chronicled the company's push into the developing world, creating blogs, podcasts, ebooks and more for consumption in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and South America. While at Cisco, Doyle also ghost-wrote two thought leadership books for the Financial Times Press, including "Doing Both," which made the best sellers lists of both Amazon and The New York Times.

Doyle has also held editorial leadership positions at industry publications produced by Informa plc, UBM and IDG. Most recently, Doyle has developed research reports and executive messaging platforms for the likes of SAP and the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) on behalf of CommCentric Solutions, Tampa, Florida.

"Through executive forums, virtual and in-person events, and content marketing in any format, Impartner is uniquely positioned to provide research, insights and thought leadership that channel leaders need to accomplish their objectives," said Doyle. "As the post-pandemic economy begins to take shape, we're uniquely positioned like no one else."

About Impartner

Impartner is a global leading provider of channel management platform and the fastest-growing pure-play Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, helping companies worldwide manage their partner relationships and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. The company's flagship PRM solution is the industry's most award-winning PRM technology and one of the industry's only turnkey solutions that can deploy a world-class Partner Portal in as few as 14 days. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com, or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20 and for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465.

Follow Impartner on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Contact: Kerry DesbergImpartner kerry.desberg@impartner.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/impartner-names-industry-thought-leader-as-new-channel-growth-evangelist-301249644.html

SOURCE Impartner