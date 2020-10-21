Impartner CMO Kerry Desberg Wins Global CMO Leadership Award At The Global CMO Summit And Awards 2020 Ceremony

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, announced today that CMO Kerry Desberg was honored with the Global CMO of the Year 2020 award at the Global CMO Summit and Awards 2020. The Global CMO Leadership Award by Enterprise IT World is pegged as the world's most prestigious award for marketeers, and recognizes the contribution of CMOs and marketing leaders who played a key role in aligning marketing strategies with business goals and contributing to the growth of the organization through sustainable competitive advantage. The 500 marketing leaders who walked away with the awards will inspire the next generation of leaders through their vision, leadership, passion, commitment, and excellence in achievement. This is the first and only global award of this nature, where CMOs and marketing leaders from 25 countries were recognized.

The jury comprising of industry veterans, academia and thought leaders went through a rigorous and independent process combined with detailed analysis including the contenders' contribution to growth, the financial performance of the organization, product, service and innovation among others. The research team evaluated around 2,500 Global CMOs through primary and secondary research, post which the jury process was initiated to arrive at the final list of 500 winners. The awardees were comprised of CMOs, marketing directors, VPs and marketing heads from companies in IT, ITES, telecom, data center, cloud and managed services.

Congratulating the winners, Sanjay Mohapatra, Managing Editor of Enterprise IT World, said, "As remote work and WFH is the new order of the world, making information available and communicating seamlessly with target customers the right way is a great challenge for the brands. It is the experience and skill of the marketeers that help their brands stand out distinctly and gain a competitive advantage in the VUCA world. The role of the CMOs and marketing leaders is very critical as we are facing uncertain times. We have therefore recognized and awarded the CMOs and marketing leaders for their success in steering their organization towards growth in this COVID-19 Pandemic as well through the COVID-19 Super Hero CMO Awards. I congratulate Impartner CMO Kerry Desberg for winning the Global CMO Leadership Award having qualified under the rigorous jury process and criteria for her skills and innovation successfully enhancing the Impartner brand through strategic marketing planning and execution."

"It's an absolute honor to be recognized by Enterprise IT World and included among such an impressive list of CMOs from so many great companies," said Desberg. "And for sure, if there is a year that this recognition is particularly rewarding - it's 2020 given the challenges it caused for everyone. This is 100 percent because of our marketing and BDR team. It's amazing and heartwarming how hard everyone has rowed together through this unscriptable period in history to make a difference, keep us moving forward, and make sure companies worldwide understand the transformative value of PRM to help them not only survive but also thrive scale and prosper in the face of the pandemic."

About Global CMO Leadership AwardThe Global CMO Leadership Award is the world's most prestigious award for marketeers. This unique award recognizes the contribution of CMOs and marketing leaders who have played a key role in aligning marketing strategies with business goals and succeeded in contributing to the growth of the organization through a sustainable competitive advantage.

About Enterprise IT WorldEnterprise IT World is a leading publication of Accent Info Media, a leading tech media house in South Asia and MEA. The objective of the company is to support the industry across the world and empower by collating right and updated tech information and trends.

Enterprise IT World focuses on technologies that influence the growth of the enterprises and feature in the agenda of consideration by CXOs. Some of the technologies which feature Enterprise IT World editorial output include Virtualization, Cloud Computing, Data Centre, Enterprise Security, Surveillance, Enterprise Applications, Collaboration, Mobility, RPA, IOT, AI, Analytics, Blockchain, etc.

Besides print and events, the publication carries a strong website www.enterpriseitworld.com which gets refreshed every day with new news and analysis. The website is visited by millions of viewers across the globe. The daily newsletter - Enterprise IT World News service hits the mailbox of 30, 000 CXOs every day with updated news.

About ImpartnerImpartner delivers the industry's most complete SaaS-based Channel Management Platform, helping companies worldwide manage their partner relationships and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. Impartner's flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution is the industry's most award-winning PRM technology and one of the industry's only turnkey solutions that can deploy a world-class Partner Portal in as few as 14 days. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com, or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20 and for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465. Follow Impartner on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Contact: Brendan HongImpartner Brendan.hong@impartner.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/impartner-cmo-kerry-desberg-wins-global-cmo-leadership-award-at-the-global-cmo-summit-and-awards-2020-ceremony-301157420.html

SOURCE Impartner