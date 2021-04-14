Impact Of Work-from-home On Mobility Patterns, 2021-2030 Scenario Analysis Report - Changing Work Environments And Shifting Industry Structures
DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact of Work-from-home on Mobility Patterns, Scenario Analysis, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study seeks to analyze the changing dynamics and impact of remote working on overall mobility patterns in 2030, based on multiple scenarios across select countries - the US, the UK, France, Germany, India, Singapore, and Japan. It provides a guideline for key industry participants in mobility and various other stakeholders including cities to rethink future possibilities and enable strategy development for mobility 2030.
Mobility across cities is highly influenced by Mega Trends, global events, changing work environments, and shifting industry structures, leading to a change in preferences among people.
The COVID-19 pandemic has further pushed boundaries for industries and organizations to rethink the possibilities of their workforce working from home while people themselves have sought to consider new remote working set-ups away from congested cities.
The study also accounts for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, industry, and population. With more than 15 parameters considered across macro and micro trends, the 2030 mobility scenarios offer an outlook into key trends such as private car parc, public transit trips, modal share, and mobility fleet size, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Impact of Work from Home on Mobility Patterns and the Strategic Imperative
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Overview of the Impact of Work from Home on the Mobility Patterns
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Scenario Assumptions
- Increasing Relevance of Remote Working
- Paradigm Shift to Remote Working Likely to Transform the Mobility Industry as Presently Known
- "The New Normal" to Impact Mobility Services
- Urbanization Shifts due to the Pandemic
- Post-COVID-19: Home Working to Become the New Normal
- Impact of Remote Working - Scenario Analysis Parameters
- 2030 Scenarios Analysis Assumptions
- Impact of Remote Working on Motorization and Car Parc
- Impact of Remote Working on New Car Registration
- Impact of Remote Working on Public Transit Trips
- Impact of Remote Working on New Mobility Fleet Size
- Impact of Remote Working on Modal Share Split
Input Parameters Analysis
- Input Parameters Analysis, 2019 and 2020
- Macroeconomics
- Population - City Segmentation
- Population - Urban Versus Rural Split
- Environmental Trends
- Private Vehicle Trends
- Shared Mobility Trends
- Public Transport Usage Trend
- Modal Share Split
- Industry Structure - Non-service Versus Service Sector
- COVID-19 Related Parameters
- Real Estate and E-Commerce Transactions
- Work from Home
- Mobility Trip Trends
Scenario Model Analysis
- 2030 Scenarios Analysis Model
- 2030 Scenarios Analysis Assumptions
- Scenario Analysis - Influence of Input Parameters
US - Country Profile
- US - Current Landscape
- US - Mobility Market Outlook
- US - Mobility Market Outlook, Modal Share
- US - Mobility Market Outlook, Summary
UK - Country Profile
- UK - Current Landscape
- UK - Mobility Market Outlook
- UK - Mobility Market Outlook, Modal Share Split
- UK - Mobility Market Outlook, Summary
France - Country Profile
- France - Current Landscape
- France - Mobility Market Outlook
- France - Mobility Market Outlook, Modal Share
- France - Mobility Market Outlook, Summary
Germany - Country Profile
- Germany - Current Landscape
- Germany - Mobility Market Outlook
- Germany - Mobility Market Outlook, Modal Share
- Germany - Mobility Market Outlook, Summary
India - Country Profile
- India - Current Landscape
- India - Mobility Market Outlook
- India - Mobility Market Outlook, Modal Share
- India - Mobility Market Outlook, Summary
Singapore - Country Profile
- Singapore - Current Landscape
- Singapore - Mobility Market Outlook
- Singapore - Mobility Market Outlook, Modal Share
- Singapore - Mobility Market Outlook, Summary
Japan - Country Profile
- Japan - Current Landscape
- Japan - Mobility Market Outlook
- Japan - Mobility Market Outlook, Modal Share
- Japan - Mobility Market Outlook, Summary
Conclusion
- Implications of Strategic Scenario Analysis
- Implications of Strategic Scenario Analysis - High Scenario
- Implications of Strategic Scenario Analysis - Low Scenario
Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity: Impact of Remote Working on Mobility Patterns, 2020
Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qo2m4n
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/impact-of-work-from-home-on-mobility-patterns-2021-2030-scenario-analysis-report---changing-work-environments-and-shifting-industry-structures-301268990.html
SOURCE Research and Markets