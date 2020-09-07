Impact Of COVID-19 On The Global Passenger Information System Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Passenger Information System Market By Solution Type (Passenger Information Display Systems, Passenger Information Announcement Systems, Others), By Component, By Location, By Mode of Transportation, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Passenger Information System Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The Global Passenger Information System Market is driven by the revolution in telecommunication industry with the advent of big data and AI coupled with increasing smartphone penetration, which is further expected to fuel the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing demand for providing better customer experience in the terms of improved safety and providing real time and accurate travel data to the passengers by the transportation industry is anticipated to foster the market growth over the next few years.The Global Passenger Information System Market is segmented based on solution type, component, location, mode of transportation, company and region. Based on mode of transportation, the market can be categorized into railways, trains, trams, roadways, airways and waterways. The roadways segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period since roadways are the primary mode of transportation across various countries around the globe. Additionally, passenger information system is increasingly being adopted by the roadways segment to provide reliable and safe service to the passengers.Regionally, the passenger information system market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast years in the Global Passenger Information System Market owing to the early adoption of technologies and strong network infrastructure in the region.Major players operating in the Global Passenger Information System Market include Advantech Corporation, Alstom, Wabtec, The General Electric Company, Cubic Transportation Systems, Cisco Systems Inc., Siemens AG, Hitachi, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Thales Group, Mitsubishi Electric, ST Engineering, Lunetta, r2p, Indra, ICON Multimedia, Passio Technologies, Infax, Inc., Passio Technologies, Inc., DTI Group and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments. Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Passenger Information System Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Passenger Information System Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Passenger Information System Market based on solution type, component, location, mode of transport, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Passenger Information System Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Passenger Information System Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Passenger Information System Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Passenger Information System Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Passenger Information System Market.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, vendors, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities. Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Passenger Information System Market 4. Executive Summary 5. Voice of Customer 6. Global Passenger Information System Market Outlook 7. Asia-Pacific Passenger Information System Market Outlook 8. Europe Passenger Information System Market Outlook 9. North America Passenger Information System Market Outlook 10. South America Passenger Information System Market Outlook 11. Middle East and Africa Passenger Information System Market Outlook 12. Market Dynamics 13. Market Trends & Developments 14. Competitive Landscape14.1. Advantech Corporation14.2. Alstom14.3. Wabtec14.4. The General Electric Company14.5. Cubic Transportation Systems14.6. Cisco Systems Inc.14.7. Siemens AG14.8. Hitachi14.9. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd14.10. Thales Group14.11. Mitsubishi Electric14.12. ST Engineering14.13. Lunetta14.14. r2p14.15. Indra14.16. ICON Multimedia14.17. Passio Technologies14.18. Infax, Inc.14.19. Passio Technologies, Inc.14.20. DTI Group 15. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q441kb

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/impact-of-covid-19-on-the-global-passenger-information-system-market-301125054.html

SOURCE Research and Markets