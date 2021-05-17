Impact Implements Additional Customer Facing Toll-Free API Options

ATLANTA, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact, the wholesale Carrier division of Lingo Communications, announced today the successful rollout of an additional automated API for toll-free services; this marks the second toll-free API implementation that Impact has announced in 2021. This new functionality allows Impact's customers to seamlessly acquire, provision, and modify toll-free numbers on the Impact network using this new toll-free API.

Impact owns one of the largest terrestrial Carrier toll-free networks in North America and has been adding Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) capabilities into its network in 2021. Impact is committed to investing in the design, development and integration of telecommunications-based software solutions that provide immediate value, solve current challenges, and serve as a stable and scalable solution for its Carrier customers.

This new API integration is another step in Impact's journey to add CPaaS functionality and increase the efficiency and profitability of our Carrier customers. Using the new API interface enables our mutual customers to simplify operations and provision toll-free services without requiring any human interface. Our Carrier customers can now imbed the API into their internal business applications, enabling them to process toll-free orders faster and more accurately than ever before.

"Impact is recognized as a leading provider of US domestic and international voice and toll-free solutions for the world's largest service providers," said Jason Welch, EVP Carrier Services at Impact. "We have now provided customers utilizing Impact's network the ability to add, move, and change toll-free numbers without friction or delay."

"Impact's customers will now be able to leverage the strengths of our facilities-based toll-free network throughout the US and Canada by accessing our provisioning system in a manner that does not require any human intervention," said Patrick Reilly, VP Carrier Services at Impact. "We are also thrilled to announce that we have just completed the implementation of multiple Carrier customers to our network that are using this new API interface, all of whom are well-recognized communications service providers."

About Impact and Lingo Impact, the wholesale Carrier division of Lingo Communications, a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider to the Business, Carrier and Consumer markets. Lingo provides modern, efficient, IP-based voice, data and managed services to customers around the globe. Lingo has an expansive IP-based network, experienced leadership and support staff with exceptional 24/7/365 customer care. For additional information about Lingo, please visit lingo.com.

