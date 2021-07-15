ImmunoPrecise To Report Financial Results And Business Highlights For Fiscal Year 2021

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. (the "Company" or "IPA") (NASDAQ:IPA) (TSX VENTURE:IPA) a leader in full-service, therapeutic antibody discovery and development, today announced the Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and...

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. (the "Company" or "IPA") (IPA) (TSX VENTURE:IPA) a leader in full-service, therapeutic antibody discovery and development, today announced the Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and business highlights for the full fiscal year 2021, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, after the close of market. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call. ImmunoPrecise management will host the conference call followed by a question-and-answer period. Investors interested in submitting questions must do so in advance of the call and are encouraged to email questions to the Company's investor relations representative.

Conference Call:Date: Wednesday, July 28, 2021Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern timeToll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-3982International dial-in number: 1-201-493-6780Conference ID: 13721505Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145721

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via a link on the main page of the Company's Investors section at: https://www.immunoprecise.com/investors.

If you are dialing into the call, please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

Anyone listening to the call is encouraged to read the company's periodic reports on file with the Toronto Stock Exchange and Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion of risk factors and historical results of operations and financial condition in those reports.

