ImmunoPrecise Collaboration Enables Preclinical Manufacturing Of Lead Antibodies Targeting SARS-CoV-2

VICTORIA, BC, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. (the "Company" or "IPA") (TSXV: IPA) (OTCQB: IPATD) (FSE: TQB2), a leader in full-service, therapeutic antibody discovery and development, today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada's (NRC) Human Health Therapeutics (HHT) Research Centre to develop its neutralizing PolyTope™ antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.

IPA is also considering acquiring a license for the NRC CHO cell-based rapid expression platform to be used in pre-clinical and clinical manufacturing of their lead monoclonal antibodies. Researchers from the NRC's HHT Research Centre will deploy the CHO-based expression platform to accelerate the identification and development of IPA's lead antibody candidates.

The NRC is supporting this research through the Pandemic Response Challenge Program (PRCP) and the Industrial Research Assistance Program (IRAP). The project is also in collaboration with Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) - Get Report for the design and development of IPA's lead antibody candidates. ImmunoPrecise identified antibodies directed against the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein during the summer of 2020 by screening tens of thousands of antibodies from multiple sources and converging upon a panel of candidates that showed in vitro functional activity and synergistic effects in pseudovirus-based neutralization assays. Top neutralizing antibodies have been progressed for preclinical testing in the PolyTope™ Therapy program.

IPA considers the NRC to be a partner of choice to develop and manufacture their antibody therapeutics, as the NRC is uniquely positioned in Canada to address the various facets of this project having integrated, multi-disciplinary biologics research facilities based in Montréal and Ottawa.

"IPA is pleased to contribute to this Canadian endeavor with the NRC and Zymeworks," stated Jennifer Bath, CEO of ImmunoPrecise. "IPA is proud to embark on its first collaboration with the NRC, as we continue to establish ourselves as a key player in the Canadian life science ecosystem and in the current pandemic. We believe this partnership between the NRC (HHT, PRCP and IRAP) and Zymeworks to have tremendous potential to generate best-in-class SARS-CoV-2 therapeutics within this expert and motivated team environment in Canada."

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.ImmunoPrecise is a global technology platform company with end-to-end solutions empowering companies to discover and develop therapies against any disease. The Company's experience and cutting-edge technologies enable unparalleled support of its partners in their quest to bring innovative treatments to the clinic. ImmunoPrecise's full-service capabilities dramatically reduce the time required for, and the inherent risk associated with, conventional multi-vendor product development. For further information, visit www.immunoprecise.com or contact solutions@immunoprecise.com.

About IPA's SARS Polytope™ TherapiesMonoclonal antibodies were derived from several animal species, including humans, llama, rabbits and transgenic OmniAb® (humanized) animals to access a broad epitope coverage. IPA exploits multiple antibody formats, valency, and size to select antibodies against multiple/rare epitopes. In a global effort involving its scientists in North America and Europe, IPA has now developed a rich and diverse discovery portfolio of SARS-CoV-2 candidate antibodies yielding epitope and functional diversity.

