Immunomedics Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Immunomedics, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - IMMU

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Immunomedics, Inc.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) - Get Report to Gilead Sciences, Inc. for $88.00 per share is fair to Immunomedics shareholders.

On behalf of Immunomedics shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are an Immunomedics shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Immunomedics Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Immunomedics and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Immunomedics shareholders; (2) determine whether Gilead is underpaying for Immunomedics; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Immunomedics shareholders to adequately assess and value the proposed transaction.

If you are an Immunomedics shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/immunomedics-merger-stock-gilead or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200913005062/en/