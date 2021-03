Immunome Appoints Dr. Dennis Giesing As Chief Development Officer

Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its human memory B cell discovery engine platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Dennis Giesing, Ph.D., to the role of Chief Development Officer (CDO). In this position, Dr. Giesing will lead Immunome's product development, clinical and regulatory strategy and drive the progression of the company's pipeline.

"I am pleased to welcome Dennis to the Immunome team. With two IND filings planned for 2021, Dennis joins our company at an exciting time, and we look forward to leveraging his extensive experience to further our pipeline candidates through their next stages of development," said Purnanand Sarma, Ph.D., President and CEO of Immunome. "Dennis brings a deep and unique combination of skills and expertise across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, inflammation and anti-infectives, and I am confident he will be a great asset for our company."

"I am excited to join Immunome and particularly impressed by the potential of the company's human memory B cell discovery engine and its capacity to generate unique development candidates," said Dennis Giesing, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer of Immunome. "Harnessing the information stored in human B cells and using it to create novel antibody therapeutics is an incredible breakthrough that I hope to play an integral part in developing fully in my new role."

Dr. Giesing has more than 35 years of pharmaceutical industry experience, and was most recently at Johnson & Johnson Oncology. Prior to that he served as Chief Scientific Officer at Taris Biomedical for nearly 12 years, heading the development of innovative treatments for bladder diseases including overactive bladder and bladder cancer, leading to its acquisition by Johnson & Johnson in 2019. Previously, Dr. Giesing was Head of Pharmaceutical Development at Medivector, leading the development of treatments to combat infectious diseases, including pandemic influenza and hemorrhagic viruses. Before that, he served as Senior Vice President of Lead Optimization at Aventis Pharmaceuticals, advancing novel therapies into late-stage clinical development.

Dr. Giesing received his B.S. in chemistry and a Ph.D. in biochemical pharmacology from the University of Missouri, Kansas City.

About Immunome

Immunome is a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics that are designed to change the way diseases are treated. The company's initial focus is on developing therapeutics to treat oncology and infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Immunome's proprietary discovery engine identifies novel therapeutic antibodies and their targets by leveraging the highly educated components of the immune system, memory B cells, from patients whose bodies have learned to fight off their disease. For more information, please visit www.immunome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding Immunome's beliefs and expectations regarding the advancement of its oncology and COVID-19 therapeutic antibody programs, execution of its clinical and strategic plans, anticipated upcoming milestones for IMM-BCP-01 and IMM‐ONC‐01, including expectations regarding therapeutic potential and benefits thereof, and IND filings. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "anticipate," believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "may," "will," "could," "should," "seek," "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Immunome's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Immunome's business, operations, strategy, goals and anticipated milestones; Immunome's ability to execute on its strategy including with respect to the timing of its R&D efforts, IND filings, initiation of clinical studies and other anticipated milestones; the timing and effectiveness of any antibody therapeutics which may be developed by Immunome; Immunome's ability to fund operations; and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" in Immunome's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 25, 2021, and elsewhere in Immunome's filings and reports with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Immunome undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

