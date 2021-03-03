Immunologix Laboratories Expands Biomarker Sciences Leadership

TAMPA, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunologix Laboratories announces the addition of Linda Terry, PhD as Executive Director, Biomarker Sciences. Immunologix continues to make robust investment in senior level leadership across the organization to provide strong foundational support for sustained laboratory growth.

"We are excited to build upon the growth we experienced in 2020 and the addition of Dr. Terry to our Biomarker Sciences organization demonstrates our commitment to attracting the right senior leadership to support our strong growth trajectory in 2021 and beyond. Dr. Terry brings depth and breadth of expertise in biomarker strategy, assay development, validation and clinical implementation, coupled with operational acumen that ensures reliable delivery of high-quality biomarker data," notes Immunologix Laboratories President and CEO, Dr. Michael Anderson. CSO and Head of Translational Sciences, Dr. Lauren Stevenson, adds "Dr. Terry's proven track record as a thought leader in Biomarker Sciences coupled with her extensive laboratory leadership experience and commitment to delivering scientifically driven strategic and technical solutions is perfectly aligned with our science-first mission. Her extensive first-hand experience gained in academic and biotech/pharma settings enables Dr. Terry to fully appreciate our clients' needs at different stages of drug development and translate them into tailored solutions. In addition, Dr. Terry will serve as adjunct to the Translational Sciences team, strengthening the synergies between the laboratory and translational sciences and ensuring that our clients' projects benefit from the rich diversity and depth of scientific expertise we've assembled here at Immunologix."

A highly recognized scientific leader, Dr. Terry joins Immunologix from her most recent role as Group Lead, Exploratory Biomarkers, at GSK where she led a team of scientists developing and validating biomarker assays in support of early-stage programs from candidate selection to first in human trials. Dr. Terry graduated from University College London in the UK with a doctorate in immunology and her diverse career has traversed academia, government research and the pharmaceutical industry, enabling her to build strong foundational knowledge across multiple disease areas. She brings over two decades of experience in the development and implementation of biomarker strategies and associated assays with particular interest in building translational strategies that effectively drive early phases of drug development, from lead optimization through to proof of concept. Dr. Terry's scientific network spans two continents, where she is a highly sought-after speaker and panelist at international conferences and has served as a core committee member of the Biomarker Focus Workshops for the European Bioanalytical Forum in 2019 and 2020. An analytical problem solver with a passion for building highly collaborative teams focused on finding effective and efficient solutions that facilitate patient-focused drug development, Dr. Terry is also an impassioned people developer and coach, who firmly believes that an empowered and engaged employee community drives excellence and innovation. As such, she is a perfect fit with Immunologix Laboratories' philosophy that great science is achieved by developing great scientists.

Dr. Terry commented, "I am thrilled to join Immunologix and have the privilege to work with an exceptional team of biomarker scientists who lead the field in this fast changing and expanding discipline. Moving from Big Pharma to the CRO space means that I can positively impact a much broader and diverse portfolio of therapeutics, support some of the most innovative science across the industry and improve the lives of many more patients. As a life-long learner, I am also excited by the constant scientific and technical challenges presented by our projects and the opportunity to work through them as part of a team of critical, incisive thought partners."

About Immunologix Laboratories Immunologix Laboratories is a unique scientific partner, offering GLP and GCP compliant laboratory capabilities focused on ligand binding based bioanalysis and expert scientific consultation from our Translational Sciences team. Our laboratory specializes in Immunogenicity, Neutralizing Antibody (cell-based and ligand binding based), PK, and Biomarker assays in support of preclinical and clinical studies. Translational Sciences provides dedicated scientific resources to advise, develop and implement scientific strategies and practical solutions for innovator development programs. Our fully customizable approach includes delivering stage appropriate biomarker & bioanalytical strategies, assay development and validation, study data interpretation and support for regulatory interactions and filings. Our exceptional scientific experts ensure that our client's projects receive full benefit of the breadth and depth of experience gained over many decades within both contract laboratory and drug development organizations. Having bothTranslational Sciences and Laboratory expertise is unique within our industry, and this confluence of expertise enables our teams to deliver valuable scientific insights that can accelerate decision making and the course of drug development.

