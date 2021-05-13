Immunoassay Market By Product, Technology, Specimen Application And End-user - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunoassay Market by Product (Reagents & Kits, Analyzers), Technology (ELISA, IFA, Rapid Tests, Radio Immunoassay), Specimen (Blood, Saliva, Urine), Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology), End User (Hospitals & Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immunoassay market is projected to reach USD 39.0 billion by 2026 from USD 28.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Market growth is largely driven by the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, technological advancements of immunoassay products, and their massive adoptions. Emerging markets in Asian countries are expected to offer strong growth opportunities for players in the market. In contrast, the stringent regulatory scenario and technical hurdles of the immunoassay products may restrict market growth to a certain extent. The immunoassay market is segmented based on product, technology, specimen, application, end-user, and region.

Reagents & kits segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on product, the immunoassay market is segmented into reagents & kits, and analyzers. Reagents & kits account for the largest share of the immunoassay market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The large market share is attributed to their repetitive purchase and high consumption for diagnostic purposes.

ELISA segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the immunoassay market is segmented into ELISA, rapid tests, western blotting, radioimmunoassays, ELISPOT, and other technologies. ELISA accounted for the largest share of the immunoassay market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the massive consumption of ELISA in the diagnosis of cancer, infectious diseases, and other chronic complications.

The blood segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the specimen, the immunoassay market is segmented into blood, saliva, urine and other specimens. Blood accounts for the largest share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of the immunoassay market. The large market share is attributed to the surging number of blood donations and the increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide.

Infectious diseases segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the immunoassay market is segmented into infectious diseases, endocrinology, cardiology, autoimmune disorders, allergy diagnostics, oncology, bone & mineral disorders, toxicology, blood screening, newborn screening, and other applications. Infectious diseases account for the largest share of the immunoassay market, owing to the surging prevalence of infectious diseases and the rising use of immunoassays in diagnostics and management.

Hospitals & clinics segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the immunoassay market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs, blood banks, research & academic laboratories, and home care settings. Hospitals & clinics account for the largest share of the immunoassay market. The largest share is attributed to the high testing volumes. In addition, hospitals & clinics work as reference laboratories to small hospitals and physician offices.

North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the immunoassay market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the immunoassay market. The large share of the North American market is attributed to factors such as the increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure which makes the regional immunoassay market well established.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Maket Segmentation5.3 Market Dynamics5.3.1 Market Drivers5.3.2 Market Restraints5.3.3 Market Opportunities5.3.4 Market Challenges5.4 COVID-19 Impact5.5 Regulatory Landscape5.6 Technology Analysis5.7 Pricing Analysis5.8 Trade Analysis5.9 Patent Analysis5.10 Value Chain Analysis5.11 Supply Chain Analysis5.12 Ecosystem Analysis5.13 Porters Five Force Analysis

6 Immunoassay Market, by Product (USD Million; 2019, 2020, 2021-2026)6.1 Introduction6.2 Reagents & Kits6.2.1 Reagents & Kits Market, by Type6.2.1.1 Elisa Reagents & Kits6.2.1.2 Rapid Test Reagents & Kits6.2.1.3 Elispot Reagents & Kits6.2.1.4 Western Blot Reagents & Kits6.2.1.5 Other Reagents & Kits6.3 Immunoassay Analyzers6.3.1 Immunoassay Analyzers, by Type6.3.1.1 Open-Ended Systems6.3.1.2 Closed-Ended Systems6.3.2 Immunoassay Analyzers Market, by Purchase Mode6.3.2.1 Rental Purchase6.3.2.2 Outright Purchase

7 Immunoassay Market, by Technology (USD Million; 2019, 2020, 2021-2026)7.1 Introduction7.2 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays7.2.1 Elisa Market, by Generation7.2.1.1 Third-Generation Elisa and Above7.2.1.2 Second-Generation Elisa7.2.2 Elisa Market, by Type7.2.2.1 Immunofluorescence Assay (Ifa)7.2.2.2 Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia)7.2.2.3 Colorimetric Immunoassay7.3 Rapid Tests7.4 Enzyme-Linked Immunospot7.5 Western Blotting7.6 Radio-Immunoassay7.7 Other Technologies

8 Immunoassay Market, by Specimen (USD Million; 2019, 2020, 2021-2026)8.1 Introduction8.2 Blood8.3 Saliva8.4 Urine8.5 Other Specimens

9 Immunoassay Market, by Application (USD Million; 2019, 2020, 2021-2026)9.1 Introduction9.2 Infectious Diseases9.3 Endocrinology9.4 Oncology9.5 Bone and Mineral Disorders9.6 Cardiology9.7 Blood Screening9.8 Autoimmune Disorders9.9 Allergy Diagnostics9.10 Toxicology9.11 Newborn Screening9.12 Other Applications

10 Immunoassay Market, by End-user (USD Million; 2019, 2020, 2021-2026)10.1 Introduction10.2 Hospitals and Clinics10.3 Clinical Laboratories10.4 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies & Cros10.5 Blood Banks10.6 Research & Academic Laboratories10.7 Blood Screening10.8 Home Care Settings

11 Immunoassay Market, by Region (USD Million; 2019, 2020, 2021-2026)11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.2.1 US11.2.2 Canada11.3 Europe11.3.1 Germany11.3.2 Italy11.3.3 France11.3.4 Spain11.3.5 UK11.3.6 Russia11.3.7 Rest of Eruope11.4 Asia-Pacific11.4.1 Japan11.4.2 China11.4.3 India11.4.4 Australia11.4.5 South Korea11.4.6 Indonesia11.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific11.5 Latin America11.5.1 Brazil11.5.2 Mexico11.5.3 Rest of Latin America11.6 Middle East and Africa

12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Competitive Situations and Trends12.2.1 Product Launches and Approvals12.2.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, Mergers, and Agreements12.2.3 Expansions12.2.4 Acquisitions12.2.5 Other Developments12.3 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology12.4 Market Share Analysis12.5 Company Evaluation Matrix12.5.1 Stars12.5.2 Emerging Leaders12.5.3 Pervasive Players12.5.4 Participants12.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start Ups/SMEs)12.6.1 Progressive Companies12.6.2 Starting Blocks12.6.3 Responsive Companies12.6.4 Dynamic Companies

13 Company Profiles13.1 Key Players13.1.1 Danaher13.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific13.1.3 Abbott Laboratories13.1.4 Roche13.1.5 Siemens Healthineers13.1.6 Quidel13.1.7 Diasorin13.1.8 Biomerieux13.1.9 Bio-Rad Laboratories 13.1.10 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 13.1.11 Perkinelmer 13.1.12 Becton, Dickinson & Company 13.1.13 Sysmex 13.1.14 Agilent Technologies 13.1.15 Mindray 13.1.16 Qiagens13.2 Others13.2.1 Merck13.2.2 Bio-Techne13.2.3 Cellabs13.2.4 Abnova Corporation13.2.5 J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd13.2.6 Tosoh Corporation (Tosoh Biosciences)13.2.7 Cell Sciences13.2.8 Enzo Biochem, Inc13.2.9 Creative Diagnostics 13.2.10 Boster Biological Technology 13.2.11 Elabsciences 13.2.12 Wak-Chemie Medical GmbH 13.2.13 Sera Care 13.2.14 Epitope Diagnostics Inc. 13.2.15 Kamiya Biomedical Company 13.2.16 Gyros Protein Technologies

14 Appendix14.1 Insights of Industry Experts14.2 Discussion Guide14.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal14.4 Available Customizations

