Immunic, Inc. Announces Closing Of $45.0 Million Public Offering

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunic, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies focused on treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share.

The Company received total proceeds from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and other offering expenses, of $45.0 million.

Piper Sandler acted as sole book-runner for the offering. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Roth Capital Partners and Aegis Capital Corp. acted as co-managers for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund the ongoing clinical development of its three lead product candidates, IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856, and for other general corporate purposes.

The securities described above were offered by the Company pursuant to a shelf registration statement filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which was declared effective on November 24, 2020. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering were filed with the SEC on July 16, 2021 and are available for free on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Immunic, Inc.Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies focused on treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company is developing three small molecule products: its lead development program, IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH and exhibits a host-based antiviral effect, is currently being developed as a treatment option for multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and primary sclerosing cholangitis. IMU-935, a selective inverse agonist of the transcription factor RORγt, is targeted for development in psoriasis, castration-resistant prostate cancer and Guillain-Barré syndrome. IMU-856, which targets the restoration of the intestinal barrier function, is targeted for development in diseases involving bowel barrier dysfunction. For further information, please visit: www.imux.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

