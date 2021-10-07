Immune Health Supplements Market Size Worth $132.0 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global immune health supplements market size is expected to reach USD 132.0 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2028. The growing prevalence of various infectious diseases caused by several micro-organisms, such as bacteria, fungi, viruses, and parasites, coupled with the rising demand for supplements to increase the body's immune system, is expected to boost the immune health supplements adoption across the globe. Besides, increasing adoption of immunity-boosting products due to the COVID-19 pandemic is also anticipated to accelerate the market growth over the forecast years. According to the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) report in 2020, the consumption of dietary supplements among Americans was about 73 percent. However, taking dietary supplements among individuals for immune health has been increased from 27 percent to 32 percent from 2019 to 2020.

Key Insights & Findings:

The market is expected to grow well over the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of several infectious diseases and growing awareness to improve immune health

The vitamin and mineral supplements segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to high demand and increasing use for immune health

The respiratory tract infection application segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the increasing adoption of immune supplements to reduce the risk of respiratory tract infection across the globe

The self-medication segment dominated the market in 2020 majorly due to a growing preference for self-medicated use of supplements than prescription-based

The pharmacies/drug stores segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the availability of a wide range of products and high consumer preference

North America dominated the market in 2020 majorly due to high spending capacity and increasing uses of immune health supplements in the region

Read 150 page market research report, " Immune Health Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Form, By Application, By Mode Of Medication, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028 ", by Grand View Research

As of 2020, the vitamin and mineral supplements segment held the largest revenue share. The increasing adoption of vitamin C, D, multivitamins, and minerals resulted in a high revenue share for the segment in the market. An unhealthy diet limited physical activity, and a sedentary lifestyle are the key factors responsible for increasing vitamin and mineral intake to improve an individual's immunity, especially in the developed regions such as North America and Europe. However, the increasing patient population and growing awareness for vitamin and mineral consumption are the major factors expected to boost market growth in emerging economies such as Asia Pacific and Latin America during the forecast period. However, the herbal supplements segment is also anticipated to be the second-largest product segment due to its popularity for long-term consumption as immunity boosters without any side effects.

By form, the tablets segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Due to its longer shelf life and high preference of adoption among the individual's tablets segment is expected to be the dominated segment. Tablets are more stable than the capsule, particularly in moist environments. In addition, tablets are largely manufactured by the key market players than the other form of supplements. Further, properties of tablets such as durability, inexpensive, can be split into two parts, and higher dosage accommodation is anticipated its high adoption and maximum value share in the market.

The respiratory tract infection segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. Due to the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders such as COPD, asthma, COVID19, immune health supplements adoption has increased in the last couple of years. Particularly, the rapid rise in life-threatening coronavirus disease from the last year has increased the adoption of immunity-boosting products to manage respiratory tract infections. Taking supplements such as Vitamin C, D, and minerals such as zinc and probiotics offers unique properties to reduce the risk of respiratory tract infection, duration, and severity of infection.

As of 2020, the self-medication segment accounted for the largest revenue share than the prescription-based segment. It can be attributed due to the high percentage of self-medicated supplements using the population around the globe. Further, most of the vitamins and mineral supplements do not require a prescription. One can purchase them from pharmacies, groceries, and any convenience stores. Besides, the growing awareness among the individuals to use immunity-boosting products due to COVID19 is also expected to provide a high market share to the self-medication segment over the forecast years globally.

The pharmacies/drug stores segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue in 2020. The availability of a wide variety of products and the high preference of consumers to buy immune health supplements from pharmacies are the factors responsible for the largest market share of this segment. Moreover, the availability of both prescriptions based and over-the-counter products for the consumers is also expected to accelerate the growth of the Pharmacies/drug stores segment over the forecast years.

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The increasing prevalence of various health disorders, increasing usage of immune-enhancing products, and high spending capacity by the consumers are the factors anticipated to provide the majority of market share to the region. However, Asia Pacific countries, such as China, India, and Japan, are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast years due to the large population, increasing awareness, and growing consumer base in these countries.

Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the global immune health supplements market based on product, form, application, mode of medication, distribution channel, and region:

Immune Health Supplements Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Vitamin and Mineral Supplements



Vitamin C Supplements





Vitamin D Supplements





Vitamin B complex Supplements





Multivitamins





Selenium Supplements





Zinc Supplements





Others



Herbal Supplements



Probiotic Supplements



Others

Immune Health Supplements Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Capsules



Tablets



Powder



Liquid



Gel



Softgels



Others

Immune Health Supplements Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hair growth



Gut health



Respiratory tract infection



Others

Immune Health Supplements Mode Of Medication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Prescription based



Self-medication

Immune Health Supplements Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Pharmacies/Drug Stores



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets



E-commerce



Others

Immune Health Supplements Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





Singapore





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Immune Health Supplements Market

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline

Abbott Laboratories

Amway Corp.

The Nature's Bounty Co.

Herbalife Nutrition of America, Inc.

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

American Health

Unilever

Sanofi

Novartis

Boehringer Ingelheim

Nestl√®

Danone

