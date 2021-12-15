Immix Biopharma, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMMX) ("ImmixBio" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering Tissue Specific Therapeutics (TSTx) TM targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,200,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $21,000,000 before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. In addition, ImmixBio has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 630,000 shares of common stock solely to cover over-allotments.

The shares of common stock are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "IMMX" on December 16, 2021. The offering is expected to close on December 20, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The net proceeds from the initial public offering will be used to fund a planned IMX-110 Phase 2a clinical trial in soft tissue sarcoma and IMX-110 + tislelizumab Phase 1b combination trial, for IND-enabling studies for IMX-111 (colorectal cancer) and IMX-120 (inflammatory bowel disease), and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

ThinkEquity is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The registration statement on Form S-1 (file No. 333-259591) relating to the shares being sold in this offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on December 15, 2021. A final prospectus related to the proposed offering will be filed and made available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Electronic copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, from ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673 and by email at prospectus@think-equity.com.

About ImmixBio

ImmixBio TM is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx) TM targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases. Our proprietary System Multi-Action RegulaTors SMARxT Tissue-Specific TM Platform produces drugs that accumulate at intended therapeutic sites at 3-5 times the rate of conventional medicines. Our TME Normalization™ Technology allows our drug candidates to circulate in the bloodstream, exit through tumor blood vessels and simultaneously attack all components of the tumor micro-environment, or TME. We have uncovered fundamental biological systems that link oncology and immuno-dysregulation. In addition to oncology, our pipeline includes Tissue-Specific Biologic TM candidates to treat inflammatory bowel disease, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Learn more at www.immixbio.com .

