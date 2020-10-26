Immigration Law Firm Berry Appleman & Leiden Is A Tech Titans Award Finalist For Corporate Innovation

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berry Appleman and Leiden LLP (BAL), one of the world's leading corporate immigration law firms, is a Tech Titans Award finalist.

Representing the best products, technologies, and services in software, information and business technology in North Texas, Tech Titans recognizes BAL for its proprietary Cobalt® platform as a unique and breakthrough technology in corporate innovation . BAL competed against more than 160 award nominees.

"It is an honor to be recognized as a 2020 TechTitans Award finalist," said BAL's Head of Products, Chanille Juneau. "BAL is proud of our technological achievements and our commitment to innovate and create new tools to continually improve our clients' experience. This recognition is a credit to the relationships we have built with our clients and the hard work our people do every single day."

BAL's Cobalt® digital immigration services platform has earned numerous accolades in the legal and tech spaces, including the 2020 CIO 100 Award and the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product . Cobalt is BAL's proprietary, second-to-none immigration case management system, providing real-time visibility into clients' immigration programs in a single platform that enables centralized program management to power companies' business initiatives. Cobalt offers features such as the industry's first mobile app, allowing employees to monitor their cases anywhere, anytime. With advanced application of computer vision, employees can upload documents, check case status, view milestones, and send secure messages from their phones. A leader in legal technology, BAL is ahead of its peers in enhancing the client experience through intelligent automation and computer vision technologies.

"BAL is developing truly groundbreaking technology that is transforming and challenging the traditional legal services delivery model," explains BAL's CIO, Vince DiMascio. "BAL is taking the leading role in pushing the boundaries of innovation while never losing sight of our mission to make a positive difference in people's lives."

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLPBAL is one of the world's most recognized corporate immigration law firms and the Best Lawyers® " Law Firm of the Year " in U.S. Immigration Law (2019), the Most Diverse Law Firm in America (2020) and the Best Law Firm for Women by the National Law Journal (2019 and 2020) and the #1 Law Firm for Female Attorneys in its category by Law360 (2019 and 2020). BAL's Cobalt® digital immigration services platform earned a 2020 CIO 100 Award and won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product .The firm is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable clients to be more successful. Established in 1980, the firm provides immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology innovation. The firm entered into a strategic alliance with Deloitte UK to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. For more information, please visit: www.balglobal.com .

About Tech TitansTech Titans is the largest technology trade association in Texas, representing a quarter million employees through its 300 member companies. Tech Titans includes a diverse group of technology leaders from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies who collaborate to help innovation thrive in the region. As part of its goals, Tech Titans is active in:

Cultivating a technology community of companies, entrepreneurs, investors and students

Growing future tech leaders with its talent and workforce development initiative

Advocating technology's advancement in governmental arenas

Connecting people and inspiring innovative ideas through its programs and special interest forums

For information, please visit www.techtitans.org .

