Immigrant Hustle, A New Book Exploring The State Of The American Dream In 2021, Receives Great Feedback From Reviewers And Publishers

Written by the CEO of IronMonk Solutions, the book navigates through the stories of entrepreneurs striving for success.

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immigrant Hustle, a new book exploring whether the American Dream is still alive through the stories of 50 immigrants who decided to pursue the path of entrepreneurship, receives great reviews from popular book reviewers and publishing platforms.

The book, released officially in January 2021, has been rated as follows:

4 out of 4 stars on Online Book Club

5 out of 5 stars on Amazon

5 out of 5 stars on GoodReads

3.5 out of 5 stars on IndieReader

3 out of 5 stars on Reedsy

"I rate Immigrant Hustle 4 out of 4 stars; there was nothing I disliked about it. The book is full of concise, tangible, and down-to-earth narratives. It is well-structured and seems professionally edited. Although it is about immigrants, I believe it is also a good read for any aspiring entrepreneur, and I'm betting there will be at least a couple of takeaways for each reader," said the official reviewer from OnlineBookClub.org

"The diversity of the participants featured in IMMIGRANT HUSTLE is exciting and captures the feelings of hope and opportunity that are at the core of America's culture, providing an inspirational read with plenty of snippets of wisdom to glean from its pages," said Stephani Hren from IndieReader.com

"I love the fact that the information provided in Immigrant Hustle can also inspire and motivate anyone interested in starting their own business. I applaud Amine for taking the time to include a diverse set of individuals and for providing access to the other entrepreneurs who did not make it into the book," said Mardene Carr for Reedsy.com

Immigrant Hustle is now available at all major book stores and platforms, including, Amazon, Chapters, Barnes & Nobles, Kobo, Smashwords, and others.

Immigrant Hustle, published by TellWell Publishing, covers the stories of struggle & success of 50 diverse immigrant-entrepreneurs that arrived in America with nothing. The book is written in an interview format where the author asks each entrepreneur a series of questions covering the following topics:

Life & struggles in their country of origin, and what led them to move to America

Arrival and cultural barriers faced in the US as a new immigrant

What led them to pursue the path of entrepreneurship

Difficulties faced when starting their business and how they solved them

Advice for anyone that wants to start a business

"I believe this book has the power to inspire anyone, not just immigrants or entrepreneurs! I would qualify it as a general feel-good book with tons of actionable advice and tips that anyone can benefit from, whether in their professional or personal lives," added Mr. Rahal.

You can learn more about the book at www.immigranthustlebook.com

You can purchase Immigrant Hustle on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/0228819571

About the authorAmine Rahal is an entrepreneur and author. He is a member of Forbes Communication Council and YEC. He enjoys writing about the topics of entrepreneurship, marketing, technology, fintech and self-growth. His content can be found on multiple publications including Forbes, INC, MOZ, Thrive Global and many others. He is currently the CEO of IronMonk Solutions, a marketing company that helps businesses with their digital presence, and CMO at Regal Assets LLC, an investment company that helps IRA and 401k owners invest in alternative assets like precious metals and cryptocurrencies.

