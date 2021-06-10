Immersive Group Gaming Platform, Electric Gamebox Raises $11 Million In Series A2

DALLAS, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Gamebox , the immersive group gaming platform reinventing how video games are played, announced today its $11 million Series A2 funding round, bringing total investments in the company to over $25M. Led by Philian, with participation from Brookfield Asset Management through its Retail Revitalization program, Index Ventures, and ActivumSG, this round will support the company's bold expansion in the US and UK including 100 new locations over the next two years and 1,000+ locations by 2026.

Brookfield will leverage its expansive real estate portfolio to bring Electric Gamebox to its retail locations and position them as the destination of choice for consumers seeking entertainment, hospitality and retail. Over the next year, Electric Gamebox will be opening locations at Oakbrook Center, Chicago; The Woodlands Mall, Houston; Fashion Place, Salt Lake City; Victoria Gardens, LA/San Bernardino; and Ballston Quarter, Arlington. Electric Gamebox concessions are also coming to San Antonio, in partnership with Santikos Movie Theaters.

Co-founded by CEO Will Dean, founder of popular obstacle race Tough Mudder, and CFO David Spindler, founder of Tough Mudder Bootcamp, Electric Gamebox delivers hyper-immersive games in interactive digital smart rooms, or 'Gamebox' gaming pods. The Gameboxes - which can host two to six players at a time - feature a range of cutting-edge technologies including projection mapping, touch screens, 3D motion tracking and surround sound without the need for headsets.

The experience is part of a new genre of group entertainment where teams are put through a series of different games and challenges that can only be successfully completed through collaboration. Electric Gamebox currently has six accessible and intuitive games, designed by the company's in-house game studio with plans to release additional games in 2021. New games will be released monthly, so groups can return to the experience and take on fresh challenges each time they visit.

"We are thrilled to be working with such legendary investors to accelerate our expansion and further our mission to reinvent how we play video games," said Dean. "We aim to elevate immersive entertainment to the next level, with 1000+ units playing 100+ games in the next 5 years. The future of retail is expected to be experiential by nature and we can't wait to be a part of this transformation."

Originating in Central London in October 2019, Electric Gamebox now has locations in Essex and Manchester in the UK, and Dallas. The Dallas venue has seen huge success since it opened in December 2020, despite COVID-19, welcoming 10,000+ customers. Electric Gamebox delivers a COVID-safe experience, with each booking occurring in a private Gamebox, full-sanitization between groups and staggering arrival times to limit customer group interactions.

For more information on Electric Gamebox, please visit electricgamebox.com .

About Electric GameboxElectric Gamebox (EGB) is reinventing how we play video games. The Gameboxes combine projection mapping, touch screens, motion tracking, and surround sound technologies to deliver an entirely new form of immersive entertainment without any bulky headsets. Teams of 2-6 play 30-60 minute games featuring levels and challenges designed to be fun, social, and collaborative. The first location opened on London's Southbank in October 2019 and EGB now has UK venues in Outer London and Manchester and a US venue in Dallas, Texas. With 6 games currently available to choose from and more games being launched every month.

About Brookfield Asset Management Inc.Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with US$600 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

About Index Ventures Index Ventures backs the best and most ambitious entrepreneurs and helps them make their ideas real and lasting. The transformative companies they're building include: Adyen, Aurora, Bird, Deliveroo, Datadog, Dropbox, Elastic, Farfetch, Funding Circle, King, Sonos, Squarespace, Supercell, Zuora and many others.

About Activum SGActivumSG is a private equity investment manager focused on real estate related opportunities. It identifies high quality assets that have unrealized potential, enhancing them through hands-on management to generate exceptional returns to its investors.

