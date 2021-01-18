Immedis Recognized As The 'Most Innovative Technology Company' In Ireland At The Global Brands Magazine 'Technology' Awards 2020

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immedis was awarded the Most Innovative Technology Company - Ireland 2020 in the Ireland by Global Brands Magazine during the 2020 Technology Awards Program. Immedis was selected by the jury and emerged as a winner for its accomplishments amongst several competitors.

The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognize global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on key trends surrounding the branding world. Immedis was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, innovation and consistent growth and quality of service.

Ruairi Kelleher, CEO of Immedis commented: "We are delighted to be recognized for our contribution in the highly competitive technology space. One of our core values in Immedis is Innovation, it is part of who we are and why we exist. We work incredibly hard to deliver consistent innovation to our customers and to their employees. We invest extensive resources in developing our platform and our payroll processes - always working to improve the customer and employee experience. Thanks to Global Brand Magazine for recognizing so many people's work."

About Immedis

Immedis is the global leader in consolidated global payroll solutions. Processing payroll in over 150 countries, the Immedis Platform provides a unified view of global payroll operations, real-time data analytics, and advanced reporting capability, while ensuring legislative compliance and data security. Immedis' deep integration capabilities with HCM and finance providers, dramatically simplifies multi-country payroll obligations. Immedis was founded and is majority owned by the Clune Technology Group .

About Global Brands Magazine (UK)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been on the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands that are shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class' brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stood out having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products, among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards:

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight accomplishments of organizations that have performed remarkably well in the field of Finance, Education, Hospitality, Automobiles, Lifestyle, Education, Real Estate, Technology and several more. The GBM Brand Awards recognize key players who make progress toward excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organizations and reward them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immedis-recognized-as-the-most-innovative-technology-company-in-ireland-at-the-global-brands-magazine-technology-awards-2020-301210047.html

SOURCE Global Brands Publications Limited