Immanuel Communities Receives McKnight's Excellence In Technology Award

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immanuel Communities, the Midwest leader in retirement living options, is proud to receive a 2020 Senior Living Bronze Innovator of the Year recognition from the McKnight's Senior Living Excellence in Technology Awards. The award recognizes innovative use of technology to improve overall care and community operations for the organization's 14 senior living communities across Nebraska and Iowa.

"We're thrilled to receive this Excellence in Technology Award from McKnights," said Jennifer Knecht, vice president of marketing and sales at Immanuel. "Technology has become an important aspect of life at Immanuel and is just one of the many ways residents have continued to thrive through a global pandemic."

This senior living and retirement community organization discovered resident wellbeing and technology go hand-in-hand after adding interactive tools and services to help residents continue to thrive:

Resident portals, available at Immanuel's signature suite of communities offer residents the ability to virtually discover community events and activities, access dining menus and announcements, and even schedule maintenance needs with the touch of a button.

In partnership with It's Never 2 Late (iN2L), Immanuel added person-centered enrichment to several communities. iN2L tablets and apps are accessible for all levels of technology expertise, and allow residents to tour world-famous museums, take a trip in a flight simulator and even call their grandkids.

LifeLoop software systems at select communities have enabled family members to stay in close contact with their loved ones, care plans and community employees.

New innovative programs streamlined safety procedures and ordering across all retirement living communities. The operational changes led to Immanuel being named one of Nebraska's safest companies from the Nebraska Safety Council in 2019.

And in response to a global pandemic, Immanuel's existing advances in technology have allowed residents to continue thriving through virtually broadcasted wellness activities, social events and worship services.

"Technology has been a guiding principle at Immanuel for many years," said Knecht. "These offerings were in place prior to first learning of the COVID-19 virus and allowed us even more opportunities to help residents thrive through social distancing."

