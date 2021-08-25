Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, announced today the recipients of the UDC Innovative Research Award in Organic Electronics & Display and the...

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, announced today the recipients of the UDC Innovative Research Award in Organic Electronics & Display and the UDC Pioneering Technology Award in Organic Electronics & Display. These awards were presented at the 21st International Meeting of Information Display (IMID) conference on August 25 th in Seoul, Korea by Seongwon (Steve) Kim, Director of Sales and Business Development of UDC Korea.

IMID 2021 (L-R): SongGeun Lee/UDC, Min Seong Kim, Seongwon Kim/UDC, Ha Lim Lee (Photo: Business Wire)

The 2021 UDC Award recipients are:

UDC Innovative Research Award in Organic Electronics & Display: Min Seong Kim, Sujin Jung, Dong Hyun Choi, Hyung Tae Kim, Jusung Chung, and Hyun Jae Kim (Yonsei University, Korea) for their paper "Medifoam-Based Biocompatible Resistive Random-Access Memory for Skin-Wearable Healthcare Devices."

UDC Pioneering Technology Award in Organic Electronics & Display: Ha Lim Lee, Vilas Venunath Patil (Sungkyunkwan University, Korea), Inkoo Kim (Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Korea), Kyung Hyung Lee, Won Jae Chung (Sungkyunkwan University, Korea), Joonghyuk Kim, Sangho Park, Hyeonho Cho, Won-Joon Son, Soon Ok Jeon (Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Korea), and Jun Yeob Lee (Sungkyunkwan University, Korea) for their paper "High Efficiency (23%), Narrow-Emitting (21 nm) and Ultrapure Deep Blue (CIEy~0.05) Organic Light-Emitting Diodes based on a New Mechanism of Purely Spin-Vibronic Coupling Assisted Thermally Activated Delayed Fluorescence."

"Since inception, Universal Display Corporation has stood for vision, innovation and reality. We are pleased to continue supporting creative and experimental research in the global organic electronics and display fields with these award grants," said Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As a pioneer in the OLED industry, we are committed to fostering the endless pursuit of knowledge and exploration. We congratulate the award recipients, and applaud all the researchers for their inspiring contributions in expanding the scientific boundaries of possibilities."

The UDC awards recognize outstanding individuals or teams that have demonstrated innovative ideas or research initiatives impacting the organic electronic and display industries. The winners were selected by IMID and KIDS (Korean Information Display Society).

This year's IMID Conference, which is being held in-person and virtually August 25 to August 27, 2021, will include a variety of technical presentations, including:

Keynote Speaker: Dr. Julie Brown, Executive Vice President & CTO Keynote Address:Next Frontiers in OLED Technology

Presenter: Dr. Mike Hack, Vice President of Business Development Presentation:High-Color-Gamut OLED Displays with Reduced Power Consumption for Laptop Applications (UDC/Intel joint paper)

Presenter: Dr. Nicholas Thompson, Senior R&D Manager Presentation:Increasing OLED Stability: Plasmonic PHOLED

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994 and with subsidiaries and offices around the world, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

