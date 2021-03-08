IMIC Medical Research Center Adds New Agents To ACTIV-2 Clinical Trial In Miami Dade To Investigate Early COVID-19 Treatments

Activ-2 trial provides opportunity to Miami dade County residents to participate in clinical research programs for COVID-19 with the newest medications through a private public partnership

WHAT: The ACTIV-2 clinical trial, which is investigating treatments for early COVID-19, announces the addition of new agents to the study. Developed by Brii Biosciences, BRII-196 and BRII-198 are monoclonal antibodies that each target a different part of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Researchers hope that the combination of the two therapeutics will improve efficacy and reduce the likelihood that the virus will develop resistance to the treatment. Study participants in phase 3 will be receiving the combination agent, no placebo. Also available treatment with Astra Zeneca monoclonal antibodies AZD7442 (IV) or (IM), which is a combination of 2 human monoclonal antibodies, or Camostat, a protease inhibitor for oral administration.

ACTIV-2 is part of the National Institute of Health's Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV) public-private partnership, sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and is designed and led by the AIDS Clinical Trial Group (ACTG). ACTIV-2 also receives support from Operation Warp Speed.

WHY:COVID-19 treatments that can speed recovery and prevent people from progressing to advanced disease, requiring hospitalization, and transmitting SARS-CoV-2 are desperately needed. While effective vaccines are essential to prevent COVID-19, treatments also play a vital role in ending the pandemic. Vaccine roll-out will take time and not everyone will want or be able to get one in the near term. Clinical trials are vital to discovering such treatments and only work when enough people volunteer to participate.

WHERE: IMIC Research Center, 18320 Franjo Rd, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157

WHO: To qualify for ACTIV-2, individuals in Miami-Dade and Monroe county must have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the outpatient setting and started experiencing symptoms within 10 days of enrolling or can be tested at the clinic. The trial is committed to enrolling individuals most impacted by COVID-19. The ACTG has launched initiatives to increase inclusion of patients of different ethnic origin.

HOW: To learn more or enroll, visit IMIC Inc. Media Research Center at 18320 Franjo Rd, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157, online at www.imicinc.com or call 786-600-7005 or 786-310-7477.

MORE:Dr. Boris Nikolov, CCRC and Dr. Ramon Leon, MD are available to interview in person, via video conference and/or phone to discuss:

The ACTIV-2 clinical trial, its goals, and study design

The urgency of enrolling in this study after diagnosis

The importance of enrolling different patients populations

How to learn more, qualify, and enroll in the study

