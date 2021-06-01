IMDb Trivia launches on Tuesday, June 8 at 12 pm PDT/3 pm EDT - players can sign up for free at www.imdbtrivia.com. (Graphic: Business Wire)

IMDb ( www.imdb.com), the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, today announced the launch of IMDb Trivia, a live monthly virtual game that lets entertainment fans connect with each other and put their knowledge of movies and TV shows to the test. The first game of IMDb Trivia will take place on Tuesday, June 8 at 12 pm PDT/3 pm EDT, and players can sign up for free starting today at www.imdbtrivia.com.

Hosted by IMDb personalities including Movies That Changed My Life podcast host Ian de Borja and producer Alex Logan, each monthly game will feature a different theme such as sci-fi, animation and nostalgia. The first event will test players' knowledge of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is sponsored by Marvel Studios' original series, Loki. Recently named the most anticipated superhero series by IMDb fans, Loki will start streaming exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9. Each IMDb Trivia game will last approximately 30 minutes, with three rounds of questions, and players can keep track of their scores on the live leaderboard. Each month, prizes will be awarded to the top 10 players in the U.S., including Amazon's most powerful streaming devices, Fire TV Cube or Fire TV Stick 4K, IMDb branded swag, and more.

"The trivia section on IMDb is one of our most popular features," said Nikki Santoro, Head of IMDb Consumer. "Our trusted and authoritative data has long been used to settle debates among friends and families about their favorite movies and TV shows, and our new virtual trivia sessions build on this rich history, transforming IMDb trivia into a fun, interactive fan competition that will entertain and challenge our customers."

