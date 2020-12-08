IMDb Top 10 TV Shows of 2020 (Photo courtesy of IMDb)

IMDb ( www.imdb.com), the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, today unveiled the Top 10 TV Shows of 2020 and, for the first time ever, the Top 10 Docuseries and Top 10 Reality and Competition TV Series. Rather than base its annual rankings on small statistical samplings or reviews from professional critics, IMDb determines its list of most popular shows from the IMDbPro proprietary rankings of shows based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb.

IMDb Top 10 TV Shows of 2020*

IMDb Top 10 Docuseries of 2020*

IMDb Top 10 Reality and Competition Series of 2020

"Though reality TV was in its infancy when IMDb was founded 30 years ago, it's grown enormously in terms of the diversity, scale and, in many cases, prestige of its offerings," said Brian Carver, Head of Content and Licensing for IMDb. "We are pleased to expand our annual lists to include for the first time ever, the reality-based shows that had many of us hooked this year. We thank our worldwide community of entertainment professionals, individual contributors and other trusted sources for submitting key details of these and other reality shows so fans can learn more and make informed decisions about what to watch."

"2020 proved to be a standout year for TV and streaming series, with an eclectic assortment of true breakout shows, turning many of these programs — including The Boys, The Queen's Gambit, Tiger King, The Last Dance and Too Hot to Handle — into cultural moments and sending fans and professionals straight to IMDb to learn more about the stars and creators," said Keith Simanton, Managing Editor for IMDbPro. "It's also notable that many of the top reality programs have had exceptionally long runs, including an incredible 40 cycles of Survivor and 12 seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race. We celebrate these shows for their ongoing creativity and longevity, keeping fans coming back for more, year after year."

