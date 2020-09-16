IMDb Announces That Scene With Dan Patrick — New Weekly Podcast Features Celebrities Breaking Down Their Most Iconic Scenes, Exclusively on Amazon Music (Graphic: IMDb)

Amazon Music and IMDb ( www.imdb.com), the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity information, announced a new original podcast with the upcoming launch of That Scene with Dan Patrick. The weekly series will feature actors and filmmakers discussing what went on behind-the-scenes of some of Hollywood's most famous and iconic movie and TV moments with legendary sports broadcaster Dan Patrick. Beginning September 22, the new show will be exclusively available on Amazon Music, which now features a wide selection of popular podcasts, including Movies That Changed My Life from IMDb .

The inaugural episode features actor and comedian Adam Sandler (Saturday Night Live, Billy Madison) who shares the story of his infamous fight with legendary game show host Bob Barker in Happy Gilmore. Upcoming episodes will feature fellow SNL alumni and actors Will Ferrell ( Old School) and David Spade ( Tommy Boy), as well as Bryan Cranston ( Breaking Bad), and Peter Billingsley, better known as Ralphie Parker from A Christmas Story.

"We all have moments in life that take us back to a specific time or feeling in our lives," said Dan Patrick. "For some it's a familiar smell, a taste, or a song. For me and so many, it's a scene in a movie that made us laugh, made us cry, frightened us, inspired us, or simply provided escape. This podcast is about those moments, and I could not be more passionate about sharing them with you again - but this time it will be all about how those scenes happened, and sometimes how they almost never happened at all. I cannot think of a more perfect place to share them than IMDb and Amazon Music."

Watch the trailer for "The Scene with Dan Patrick" here.

Amazon Music announced earlier today the launch of podcasts in the U.S., UK, Germany and Japan, including popular titles and exclusive and original series across all tiers of service, at no additional cost to customers.

Fans can learn more about That Scene with Dan Patrick at www.IMDb.com/podcasts, and follow now on Amazon Music to receive notifications once the first episode drops. Listeners can receive regular updates about the podcast, as well as other popular IMDb original series, including Movies That Changed My Life, by following IMDb social media channels including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

That Scene with Dan Patrick is produced by Dan Patrick Productions in collaboration with IMDb Originals.

Celebrating its 30 th year, IMDb is an indispensable resource for entertainment fans of all ages. In addition to offering original content and programming including videos and podcasts, IMDb is continually innovating to help customers make the most of their screen time. IMDb recently launched " What to Watch," a tailored feature that makes it easy to discover and enjoy new and classic entertainment, by providing personalized recommendations, Watchlists, monthly streaming guides, and fan favorites.

About Dan Patrick

Dan Patrick is one of America's legendary sports journalists and a revered member of the national media industry. Winning the 2018 and 2012 Marconi Award for Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year, The Dan Patrick Show is known for extensive A-list interviews from the world of sports and entertainment. For eight years Patrick hosted the number one show in America ( Football Night in America), handed out the Lombardi Trophy four times, hosted three Olympic Games, won multiple Sports Emmy's and has appeared in seventeen Adam Sandler Projects. Patrick became a member of the National Sports Media Association (NSMA) Hall of Fame in 2020. Dan Patrick is repped by Paul Anderson of Workhouse Media.

