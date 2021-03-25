Imagine Van Gogh, The Original Immersive Exhibition In Image Total© Coming To Tacoma/Seattle Winter 2021

Register now and gain access to the Exclusive Pre-Sale!

SEATTLE and TACOMA, Wash., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Imagine Van Gogh the Original Immersive E xhibition in Image Totale © featuring more than 200 of the Dutch artist's paintings, is making its debut in Tacoma this Winter at the historic Tacoma Armory situated on South Yakima Avenue. Imagine Van Gogh the Original Immersive E xhibition in Image Totale © has sold more than 500,000 tickets across Canada this past year and has enchanted audience everywhere, and is now ready to do the same across the USA. The exhibition will be also open in Boston on December 21 st at the SoWa Power Station.

Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, renowned for their work at Cathé drale d 'Images in Les Baux-de-Provence, France, are the Artistic Directors behind the creation of the Imagine Van Gogh the Original I mmersive E xhibition in Image Totale ©. This unique exhibit brings Van Gogh's canvases to life in a vivid, spectacular way: the audience will truly enter the artist's world of dreams; visitors are transported on a journey to the heart of the artist's work.

"Original canvasses are expanded and fragmented, then projected into unusual shapes to emphasize the mesmerizing exaggerations and distortions of Van Gogh's work. Visitors experience their energy, emotion, and beauty like never before ". Annabelle Mauger - Vancouver Sun.

" It's just you inside the painting ". Annabelle Mauger - The New York Times

With the safety of guests, employees, and the community as the highest priority, Imagine Van Gogh the Original Immersive Exhibition in Image Totale © will open this Winter and will be in accordance with the public health guidelines of Pierce County and Washington State. The exhibition is a contactless experience spanning over 24,000 square feet with a limited number of guests that will be allowed on a timed-entry basis. Hand sanitizer will be provided, physical distancing of six feet will be required, and masks will be mandatory upon entering.

Tandem Expositions, in conjunction with Encore Productions ( France) are excited to bring this spectacular production to Seattle- Tacoma for the very first time.

Pascal Bernardin Encore ProductionsAfter promoting and working with some of the biggest Artists ( Bob Marley, The Police, Michael Jackson, The Rolling Stones, Madonna, Supertramp, Sting), Pascal Bernardin created Encore Productions in 1987 to start bringing Family shows to his markets ( Disney on Ice, Mamma Mia, The Walking Dinosaurs). Encore Productions joined the Fimalac Entertainment group in 2014 to present the most successful International Expositions such as The Titanic, The Art of The Brick, Jurassic World, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter , Imagine Van Gogh and Imagine Picasso. The success of these expositions is due to the subjects, artists, partners, and the quality of production which brings the audience a unique and memorable experience.

Fimalac Entertainment Through a unique set of skills and infrastructures, Fimalac Entertainment includes nine companies specializing in production and management for artists and artistic projects, a diversity of 22 equipment's (performance halls, congress and exhibition centers), 7 Parisian theatres and a service of support functions (financial, legal, human resources, booking, marketing, sponsorship and ticketing).

Tandem ExpositionsPaul Dupont-Hébert who is President of Tandem Expositions is no stranger to the Quebec Cultural Scene. Friend and Agent of Francis Cabrel for more than 40 years, he has produced many musicals in Quebec, including the world-acclaimed musical Notre Dame de Paris . He is also behind the success of Imagine Van Gogh across Canada. After the success of Canada he is looking forward to bringing the exhibition across the USA and internationally.

