Imageware Announces Participation At The California Peace Officers' Association Advance 2021 Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imageware® ( OTCQB: IWSY ) ("Imageware" or "the Company"), a leader in biometric identification and authentication, today announced its participation in the the California Peace Officers' Association's Advance 2021 Conference , one of the leading law enforcement conferences providing hot-topic training and showcasing the next generation of policing technology. The three day event takes place September 20th through 22nd, 2021 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, California.

"We are excited to participate in this year's event and welcome the chance to showcase our FirstNet Verified Authenticate solution (Biometric Multi Factor Authentication) in addition to our Imageware Law Enforcement Beta Platform with a full Live Scan kiosk, " said AJ Naddell, Senior Vice President of Product Management & Sales for Imageware. "Built for law enforcement and public safety personnel, our products combine an easy-to-use booking system with market leading biometric authentication, making law enforcement and criminal data more secure and faster to capture."

Imageware will be in Booth #40, showcasing its new, modernized Imageware Capture, a piece of the Law Enforcement 2.0 Beta platform. With Imageware Capture, Law Enforcement professionals can seamlessly capture biometrics from a LiveScan station, a computer in a facility, or from a handheld device or tablet in the field. Fingerprint, palm, face, iris, SMT (scars, marks, & tattoos), and biographic information can be stored on location or in the Cloud and sent directly to state and federal AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System), ABIS (Automated Biometric Identification System), and the FBI CJIS database in an EBTS (Electronic Biometric Transmission Specification -11.0 compliant) file. Capture is built with the same flexibility and support as QuickCapture and our Law Enforcement 1.0 Platform but in a Cloud-based deployment with a more intuitive, modern user interface, accessible from virtually any device, anywhere.

