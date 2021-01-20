Image Recognition Markets, 2025 - Digital Image Processing, Facial Recognition, Pattern Recognition

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Image Recognition Market by Technology (Digital Image Processing, Facial Recognition, Pattern Recognition), Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Deployment Mode (On-premises & Cloud), Application, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The image recognition industry is driven by various factors, such as an increased in the need for efficient and profitable retail execution processes with adherence to compliance standards and technological advancements to boost the adoption of image recognition market across the globe during the forecast period. However, the high installation cost of image recognition services can hinder the growth. Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period Services for the image recognition market include implementation, deployment, product upgrades, maintenance, and consulting. Increase in the adoption of image recognition software has led to the growth of such services, which help the companies to increase overall revenue and enhance performance. Vendors in the image recognition market sometimes provide services via channel partners; these partners can help strengthen the geographical reach of solution vendors and improve the cost-effectiveness of their software. The growing demand for rich media is expected to drive companies, such as LTU Technologies, and Catchoom, to offer integrated training services, professional services, and support and maintenance services Hardware segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period This segment includes image sensors integrated with cameras. Hardware is an integral part of the image recognition technology market. Many companies like IBM and Qualcomm provide their company made sensors which help detect products, shelf life, and even trends. For instance, Qualcomm offers the Vision Intelligence 400 platform that is built with powerful image processing and ML for smart camera products; it performs face detection, face recognition, product classification, and license plate recognition. Asia Pacific to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period The image recognition market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America accounts for the highest share (33.49%) of the image recognition market in 2020. The factors supplementing this growth are the region's stable economy, early adoption of technologies, and the presence of major image recognition vendors, such as IBM, AWS, Google, and Microsoft.In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the image recognition market.

By company type: Tier 1: 23%, Tier 2: 27%, and Tier 3: 50%

By designation: C-level: 48%, Directors: 31%, and Others: 21%

By region: North America : 26%, Europe : 28%, APAC: 30%, MEA: 10% and Latin America : 6%

Major vendors offering in image recognition market across the globe are IBM (US), Google (US), Qualcomm (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), NEC Corporation( Japan), Trax ( Singapore), Partium( Austria), LTU Tech ( France), Vispera( Turkey), Blippar(UK), Clarifai(US), Wikitude ( Austria), Huawei (China), Honeywell (US), Hitachi ( Japan), Toshiba ( Japan), Oracle (US).The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the image recognition market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. Research coverage

The market study covers the image recognition market size across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of this market across different segments: component, application, deployment, end-user type, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies. Key benefits of buying the report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall image recognition market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Executive Summary:

The image recognition technology is gaining traction due to the rising demand for image recognition applications to identify people, places, and objects and scan images to extract information related to a particular image. Image recognition is used in image search, object detection, eCommerce, security management, facial recognition, digital asset management, tracking, medical image analysis, traffic management, mobile image recognition, shopping, gesture recognition, gaming, and augmented reality.

The market size is expected to grow from USD 26,218 million in 2020 to USD 52,985 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction1.1 Introduction to COVID-191.2 COVID-19 Health AssessmentFigure 1 COVID-19: Global PropagationFigure 2 COVID-19 Propagation: Select Countries1.3 COVID-19 Economic AssessmentFigure 3 Revised Gross Domestic Product Forecasts for Select G20 Countries in 20201.3.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact-Scenario AssessmentFigure 4 Factors Impacting Global EconomyFigure 5 Scenarios in Terms of Recovery of the Global Economy1.4 Objectives of the Study1.4.1 Market Definition1.4.2 Inclusions and Exclusions1.5 Market Scope1.5.1 Market Segmentation1.5.2 Years Considered for the Study1.6 Currency ConsideredTable 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2014-20191.7 Stakeholders1.8 Summary of Changes 2 Research Methodology2.1 Research DataFigure 6 Image Recognition Market: Research Design2.1.1 Secondary Data2.1.2 Primary Data2.1.2.1 Breakup of Primary Profiles2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation2.3 Market Size EstimationFigure 7 Market Size Estimation Methodology-Approach 1 (Supply Side): Revenue from Solutions/Services of VendorsFigure 8 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Illustrative Example of Amazon Web ServicesFigure 9 Market Size Estimation Methodology-Approach 2, Bottom-Up (Supply Side): Collective Revenue from Hardware, Software, and ServicesFigure 10 Market Size Estimation Methodology-Approach 3, Top Down (Demand Side): Share of Image Recognition2.4 Market ForecastTable 2 Factor Analysis2.5 Company Evaluation Matrix MethodologyFigure 11 Company Evaluation Matrix: Criteria Weightage2.6 Startup/SME Evaluation MatrixFigure 12 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix: Criteria Weightage2.7 Assumptions for the Study2.8 Limitations of the Study 3 Executive SummaryFigure 13 Global Image Recognition Market to Witness High Growth During the Forecast PeriodFigure 14 Leading Segments in the Market in 2020Figure 15 Market: Regional Snapshot 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Image Recognition MarketFigure 16 Increasing Technology Developments to Boost Adoption of Image Recognition Solutions4.2 Market, by Service and Deployment ModeFigure 17 Professional Services and On-Premises Segments to Hold Higher Market Shares in 20204.3 Market, by RegionFigure 18 Asia-Pacific to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period4.4 Market: Investment ScenarioFigure 19 Europe and Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Best Markets for Investments in the Next Five Years 5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market DynamicsFigure 20 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges: Image Recognition Market5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Need for Image Recognition in the Automotive Industry5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Security Applications and Products Enabled with Image Recognition Functions5.2.1.3 Increasing Use of High Bandwidth Data Services5.2.1.4 Technology Advancements to Boost the Demand for Image Recognition Among Cpg and Retail Companies5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Installation Cost of Image Recognition Solutions5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increase in the Demand for Big Data Analytics5.2.3.2 Integration of Ai Capabilities with Image Recognition Solutions5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Low-Resolution Image Size and Storage5.2.4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Supply Chain5.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges5.3.3 Cumulative Growth AnalysisTable 3 Image Recognition Market: COVID-19 Impact5.4 Value ChainFigure 21 Market: Value Chain5.5 EcosystemFigure 22 Market: Ecosystem5.6 Average Selling Price/Pricing Model of Image Recognition Players, 2019-2020Figure 23 Average Selling Price Model of Market, 2019-20205.7 Technology Analysis5.8 Use Cases5.8.1 Use Case 1: Planorama5.8.2 Use Case 2: Labsphere5.8.3 Use Case 3: Catchoom5.8.4 Use Case 4: Snap2Insight5.8.5 Use Case 5: Infrrd5.8.6 Use Case 6: Vispera5.8.7 Use Case 7: Trax5.9 Revenue Shift - Yc/Ycc Shift for Image Recognition MarketFigure 24 Market: Yc/Ycc Shift5.10 Porter's Five Forces AnalysisFigure 25 Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.10.1 Threat of New Entrants5.10.2 Threat of Substitutes5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.10.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.10.5 Intensity of Competition Rivalry 6 Image Recognition Market, by Technology6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Technologies: Market Drivers6.1.2 Technologies: COVID-19 ImpactFigure 26 Digital Image Processing Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast PeriodTable 4 Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 5 Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)6.2 Code RecognitionTable 6 Code Recognition: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 7 Code Recognition: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)6.3 Digital Image ProcessingTable 8 Digital Image Processing: Image Recognition Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 9 Digital Image Processing: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)6.4 Facial RecognitionTable 10 Facial Recognition: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 11 Facial Recognition: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)6.5 Object RecognitionTable 12 Object Recognition: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 13 Object Recognition: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)6.6 Pattern RecognitionTable 14 Pattern Recognition: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 15 Pattern Recognition: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)6.7 Optical Character RecognitionTable 16 Optical Character Recognition: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 17 Optical Character Recognition: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million) 7 Image Recognition Market, by Component7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Components: Market Drivers7.1.2 Components: COVID-19 ImpactFigure 27 Services Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast PeriodTable 18 Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 19 Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)7.2 HardwareTable 20 Hardware: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 21 Hardware: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)7.3 SoftwareTable 22 Software: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 23 Software: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)7.4 ServicesTable 24 Services: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 25 Services: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million) 8 Image Recognition Market, by Service8.1 IntroductionFigure 28 Professional Services Segment to Grow at Higher CAGR from 2020 to 20258.1.1 Services: Market Drivers8.1.2 Services: COVID-19 ImpactTable 26 Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 27 Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)8.1.3 Professional ServicesTable 28 Professional Services: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 29 Professional Services: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 30 Professional Services: Market Size, by Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 31 Professional Services: Image Recognition Market Size, by Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)8.1.3.1 Integration and DeploymentTable 32 Integration and Deployment Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 33 Integration and Deployment Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)8.1.3.2 Support and MaintenanceTable 34 Support and Maintenance Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 35 Support and Maintenance Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)8.1.3.3 ConsultingTable 36 Consulting Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 37 Consulting Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)8.1.4 Managed ServicesTable 38 Managed Services: Image Recognition Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 39 Managed Services: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million) 9 Image Recognition Market, by Deployment Mode9.1 IntroductionFigure 29 On-Premises Segment to Hold Higher Market Share in 20209.1.1 Deployment Modes: Market Drivers9.1.2 Deployment Modes: COVID-19 ImpactTable 40 Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 41 Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)9.2 CloudTable 42 Cloud: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 43 Cloud: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)9.3 On-PremisesTable 44 On-Premises: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 45 On-Premises: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million) 10 Image Recognition Market, by Application10.1 Introduction10.1.1 Applications: Market Drivers10.1.2 Applications: COVID-19 ImpactFigure 30 Security and Surveillance Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast PeriodTable 46 Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 47 Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)10.2 Scanning and ImagingTable 48 Scanning and Imaging: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 49 Scanning and Imaging: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)10.3 Security and SurveillanceTable 50 Security and Surveillance: Image Recognition Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 51 Security and Surveillance: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)10.4 Image SearchTable 52 Image Search: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 53 Image Search: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)10.5 Augmented RealityTable 54 Augmented Reality: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 55 Augmented Reality: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)10.6 Marketing and AdvertisingTable 56 Marketing and Advertising: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 57 Marketing and Advertising: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million) 11 Image Recognition Market, by Vertical11.1 Introduction11.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers11.1.2 Verticals: COVID-19 ImpactFigure 31 Bfsi Vertical to Hold Highest Market Share in 2020Table 58 Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 59 Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and InsuranceTable 60 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 61 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)11.3 Retail and CPGTable 62 Retail and CPG: Image Recognition Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 63 Retail and CPG: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)11.4 HealthcareTable 64 Healthcare: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 65 Healthcare: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)11.5 Media and EntertainmentTable 66 Media and Entertainment: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 67 Media and Entertainment: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)11.6 GovernmentTable 68 Government: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 69 Government: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)11.7 Transportation and LogisticsTable 70 Transportation and Logistics: Image Recognition Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 71 Transportation and Logistics: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)11.8 AutomotiveTable 72 Automotive: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 73 Automotive: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)11.9 TelecommunicationsTable 74 Telecommunications: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 75 Telecommunications: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)11.10 OthersTable 76 Others: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 77 Others: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million) 12 Image Recognition Market, by Region12.1 IntroductionFigure 32 Asia-Pacific to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast PeriodTable 78 Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 79 Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)12.2 North America12.2.1 North America: Market Drivers12.2.2 North America: Image Recognition Vendor Initiatives and Developments12.2.3 North America: COVID-19 Impact12.2.4 North America: Market Regulatory LandscapeFigure 33 North America: Market SnapshotTable 80 North America: Image Recognition Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 81 North America: Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 82 North America: Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 83 North America: Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 84 North America: Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 85 North America: Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 86 North America: Market Size, by Service Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 87 North America: Market Size, by Service Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 88 North America: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 89 North America: Image Recognition Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 90 North America: Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 91 North America: Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 92 North America: Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 93 North America: Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 94 North America: Market Size, by Country, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 95 North America: Market Size, by Country, 2019-2025 (USD Million)12.2.5 United StatesTable 96 United States: Image Recognition Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 97 United States: Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 98 United States: Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 99 United States: Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 100 United States: Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 101 United States: Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 102 United States: Market Size, by Service Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 103 United States: Market Size, by Service Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 104 United States: Image Recognition Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 105 United States: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 106 United States: Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 107 United States: Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 108 United States: Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 109 United States: Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)12.2.6 Canada12.3 Europe12.3.1 Europe: Market Drivers12.3.2 Europe: Market Vendor Initiatives and Developments12.3.3 Europe: COVID-19 Impact12.3.4 Europe: Market Regulatory LandscapeTable 110 Europe: Image Recognition Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 111 Europe: Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 112 Europe: Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 113 Europe: Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 114 Europe: Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 115 Europe: Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 116 Europe: Market Size, by Service Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 117 Europe: Market Size, by Service Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 118 Europe: Image Recognition Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 119 Europe: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 120 Europe: Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 121 Europe: Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 122 Europe: Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 123 Europe: Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 124 Europe: Market Size, by Country, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 125 Europe: Market Size, by Country, 2019-2025 (USD Million)12.3.5 United KingdomTable 126 United Kingdom: Image Recognition Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 127 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 128 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 129 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 130 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 131 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 132 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Service Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 133 United Kingdom: Image Recognition Market Size, by Service Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 134 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 135 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 136 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 137 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 138 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 139 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)12.3.6 Germany12.3.7 France12.3.8 Italy12.3.9 Russia 12.3.10 Rest of Europe12.4 Asia-Pacific12.4.1 Asia-Pacific: Image Recognition Market Drivers12.4.2 Asia-Pacific: Market Vendor Initiatives and Developments12.4.3 Asia-Pacific: COVID-19 Impact12.4.4 Asia-Pacific: Market Regulatory LandscapeFigure 34 Asia-Pacific: Market SnapshotTable 140 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 141 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 142 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 143 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 144 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 145 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 146 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Service Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 147 Asia-Pacific: Image Recognition Market Size, by Service Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 148 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 149 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 150 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 151 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 152 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 153 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 154 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Country, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 155 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Country, 2019-2025 (USD Million)12.4.5 AustraliaTable 156 Australia: Image Recognition Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 157 Australia: Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 158 Australia: Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 159 Australia: Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 160 Australia: Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 161 Australia: Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 162 Australia: Market Size, by Service Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 163 Australia: Market Size, by Service Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 164 Australia: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 165 Australia: Image Recognition Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 166 Australia: Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 167 Australia: Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 168 Australia: Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 169 Australia: Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)12.4.6 South Korea12.4.7 Malaysia12.4.8 China12.4.9 Japan 12.4.10 India 12.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific12.5 Middle East and Africa12.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Image Recognition Market Drivers12.5.2 Middle East and Africa: Market Vendor Initiatives and Developments12.5.3 Middle East and Africa: COVID-19 Impact12.5.4 Middle East and Africa: Market Regulatory LandscapeTable 170 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 171 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 172 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 173 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 174 Middle East and Africa: Image Recognition Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 175 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 176 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Service Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 177 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Service Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 178 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 179 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 180 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 181 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 182 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 183 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 184 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Country, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 185 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Country, 2019-2025 (USD Million)12.5.5 United Arab Emirates12.5.6 Kingdom of Saudi ArabiaTable 186 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Image Recognition Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 187 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 188 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 189 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 190 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 191 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 192 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Service Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 193 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Service Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 194 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Image Recognition Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 195 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 196 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 197 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 198 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 199 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)12.5.7 Rest of Middle East and Africa12.6 Latin America12.6.1 Latin America: Image Recognition Market Drivers12.6.2 Latin America: Market Vendor Initiatives and Developments12.6.3 Latin America: COVID-19 Impact12.6.4 Latin America: Market Regulatory LandscapeTable 200 Latin America: Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 201 Latin America: Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 202 Latin America: Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 203 Latin America: Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 204 Latin America: Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 205 Latin America: Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 206 Latin America: Market Size, by Service Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 207 Latin America: Image Recognition Market Size, by Service Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 208 Latin America: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 209 Latin America: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 210 Latin America: Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 211 Latin America: Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 212 Latin America: Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 213 Latin America: Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 214 Latin America: Market Size, by Country, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 215 Latin America: Market Size, by Country, 2019-2025 (USD Million)12.6.5 BrazilTable 216 Brazil: Image Recognition Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 217 Brazil: Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 218 Brazil: Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 219 Brazil: Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 220 Brazil: Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 221 Brazil: Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 222 Brazil: Market Size, by Service Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 223 Brazil: Market Size, by Service Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 224 Brazil: Image Recognition Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 225 Brazil: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 226 Brazil: Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 227 Brazil: Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)Table 228 Brazil: Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)Table 229 Brazil: Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)12.6.6 Rest of Latin America 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Introduction13.2 Market Evaluation FrameworkFigure 35 Market Evaluation Framework13.3 Revenue Analysis of Leading PlayersFigure 36 Image Recognition Market: Revenue Analysis13.4 Historical Revenue AnalysisFigure 37 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Market Players13.5 Ranking of Key Players in Market, 2020 14 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles14.1 Company Evaluation Matrix14.1.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and MethodologyTable 230 Evaluation Criteria14.1.2 Star14.1.3 Pervasive14.1.4 Emerging Leaders14.1.5 ParticipantsFigure 38 Image Recognition Market (Global), Company Evaluation Matrix, 202014.2 Strength of Product Portfolio14.3 Business Strategy Excellence14.4 Company Profiles Business Overview, Solutions Offered, Recent Developments, Analyst's View, Key Strengths/Right to Win, Strategic Choices Made, Weakness and Competitive Threats and COVID-19-Related Developments 14.4.1 IBMFigure 39 IBM: Company Snapshot14.4.2 GoogleFigure 40 Google: Company Snapshot14.4.3 QualcommFigure 41 Qualcomm: Company Snapshot14.4.4 MicrosoftFigure 42 Microsoft: Company Snapshot14.4.5 Amazon Web ServicesFigure 43 Aws: Company Snapshot14.4.6 Trax14.4.7 NEC CorporationFigure 44 NEC Corporation: Company Snapshot14.4.8 Partium14.4.9 Ltu Tech 14.4.10 Huawei 14.4.11 Honeywell 14.4.12 Hitachi 14.4.13 Toshiba 14.4.14 Oracle 14.4.15 Vispera 14.4.16 Blippar 14.4.17 Wikitude 14.4.18 Clarifai14.5 Right to Win14.6 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 202014.6.1 Progressive Companies14.6.2 Responsive Companies14.6.3 Dynamic Companies14.6.4 Starting BlocksFigure 45 Image Recognition Market (Global), Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 202014.6.5 Trigo14.6.6 Inffrd14.6.7 Airy3D14.6.8 Standard Cognition14.6.9 Unispectral Ltd. 14.6.10 Snap2Insight 14.6.11 Restb.Ai 14.6.12 Vize by Ximilar 14.6.13 Mirror That Look Details on Business Overview, Solutions Offered, Recent Developments, Analyst's View, Key Strengths/Right to Win, Strategic Choices Made, Weakness and Competitive Threats and COVID-19-Related Developments Might Not be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies. 15 Adjacent/Related Markets15.1 Introduction15.2 Image Recognition in Retail Market15.2.1 Market DefinitionTable 231 Image Recognition in Retail Market Size, by Application, 2018-2025 (USD Million)Table 232 Visual Product Search: Image Recognition in Retail Market Size, by Region, 2018-2025 (USD Million)Table 233 Security and Surveillance: Image Recognition in Retail Market Size, by Region, 2018-2025 (USD Million)Table 234 Vision Analytics: Image Recognition in Retail Market Size, by Region, 2018-2025 (USD Million)Table 235 Marketing and Advertising: Image Recognition in Retail Market Size, by Region, 2018-2025 (USD Million)Table 236 Other Applications: Image Recognition in Retail Market Size, by Region, 2018-2025 (USD Million)15.3 IoT in Retail Market15.3.1 Market DefinitionTable 237 IoT in Retail Market Size, by Application, 2018-2025 (USD Million)Table 238 Operations Management: IoT in Retail Market Size, by Region, 2018-2025 (USD Million)Table 239 Asset Management: IoT in Retail Market Size, by Region, 2018-2025 (USD Million)Table 240 Customer Experience Management: IoT in Retail Market Size, by Region, 2018-2025 (USD Million)Table 241 Advertising and Marketing: IoT in Retail Market Size, by Region, 2018-2025 (USD Million)15.4 Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market15.4.1 Market DefinitionTable 242 Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Size, by Type, 2015-2022 (USD Million)Table 243 Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Size, by Technology, 2015-2022 (USD Million)Table 244 Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Size, by Solution, 2015-2022 (USD Million)Table 245 Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Size, by Service, 2015-2022 (USD Million)Table 246 Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Size, by Application, 2015-2022 (USD Million)Table 247 Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Size, by Region, 2015-2022 (USD Million) 16 Appendix16.1 Discussion Guide16.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal16.3 Available Customizations16.4 Related Reports16.5 Author Details

