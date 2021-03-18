Image of RAD's new location with concept paint job and currently available RAD solutions on patrol. Details for tours will be forthcoming. (Photo: Business Wire)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) has signed a 10-year lease on a new facility in Royal Oak Township, Michigan, as part of its ongoing...

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) has signed a 10-year lease on a new facility in Royal Oak Township, Michigan, as part of its ongoing expansion plan.

RAD will be taking possession May 1 of a 30,000 SqFt light industrial building in the heart of Royal Oak Township's robust industrial center. The company plans to move much of its manufacturing, assembly, testing and shipping operations from its Irvine, California facility to the new location in the greater Detroit area.

"This marks another major milestone in our march towards conquering the autonomous remote services sector," said Steve Reinharz, Founder and CEO of RAD. "The innovation that will soon be rolling out of this beautiful production facility is going to shake up many industries. We are having so much fun as we continue to grow."

The company anticipates hiring up to seventy-five employees to staff the Royal Oak Township facility over the new few years. The workforce for this facility will include electronic technicians, assemblers, quality control, warehousing and some administrative staff. Most of the personnel for this facility will be new local hires, with only a few employees being relocated from existing company sites.

The company selected this location due to the quality of the labor pool, affordability of a suitable manufacturing facility, and its proximity to the company's R&D center in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, just a few hours away. Key to the company's decision on this specific property was its large paved area and open field. "Our plan is to build a vigorous test track and proving grounds for ROAMEO, our drones, and other mobile devices that will be built here. We couldn't do this in Southern California," said Mark Folmer, COO of RAD. Additional details about the testing of mobile and drone units will be announced at a later date.

"We welcome RAD to Royal Oak Township," said Donna Squalls, Supervisor of Royal Oak Township. "This is evidence of the resurgence of the area that a forward-looking company like RAD would choose Royal Oak Township as its new home," Supervisor Squalls concluded.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all of design elements, performance, quality and the user's experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, or ROAMEO™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX's RAD and RAD-M companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai and www.roboticassistancedevices.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz.

