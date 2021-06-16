IllumiNations' Largest-Ever Bible Translation Effort Demonstrates 'Power Of One Verse'

illumiNations' 'I Want to Know' campaign gives everyone the opportunity to sponsor the translation of one 'life-changing' Bible verse

DALLAS, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What may be the largest-ever Bible translation campaign on social and digital media is inviting people to join one of the most inspirational "crowd-funding" opportunities in the world — and demonstrate the "power of one verse" to change a life forever.

The " I Want to Know " campaign gives everyone the opportunity to sponsor the translation of one "life-changing" Bible verse. It's spearheaded by illumiNations , an alliance of the world's leading Bible translation organizations.

Translators say 3,800 "language communities" worldwide currently don't have a complete Bible — and more than 2,000 of them don't yet have a single verse of Scripture.

One Verse Changes Everything

"One billion people still don't know what God's Word has to say to them," said Mart Green, ministry investment officer at Hobby Lobby and an avid illumiNations supporter. "You and I have the opportunity to change someone's life forever, because just one verse has tremendous power."

For $35, people can sponsor the translation of one verse of Scripture. They can also advance the cause by sharing their favorite verse with others on social media using the hashtag #IWTKBible.

According to Christian Today, the three most popular Bible verses in America are:

"For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life." (John 3:16, NIV)

"For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." (Jeremiah 29:11, NIV)

"I can do all this through him who gives me strength." (Philippians 4:13, NIV)

The illumiNations partner agencies have thousands of real-life stories showing how Bible verses continue to create shockwaves around the world, transforming lives on every continent. Stories include:

In Ukraine , Oleksandr and his wife were told they'd never be able to have children. When she miraculously became pregnant, the couple read Bible verses to their unborn child. Later, doctors told the amazed couple: "You're having twins!"

, Oleksandr and his wife were told they'd never be able to have children. When she miraculously became pregnant, the couple read Bible verses to their unborn child. Later, doctors told the amazed couple: "You're having twins!" In Uganda , Tomson heard a Bible verse in his own language for the first time: "What do you benefit if you gain the whole world but lose your own soul?" (Matt.16:26, NLT). He fell to the ground, hugging the Bible. "I've done so many bad things in my life, but now salvation has come to me."

, Tomson heard a Bible verse in his own language for the first time: "What do you benefit if you gain the whole world but lose your own soul?" (Matt.16:26, NLT). He fell to the ground, hugging the Bible. "I've done so many bad things in my life, but now salvation has come to me." In Colombia , Christian and Milena — a Deaf couple — were on the brink of divorce when a pastor shared Bible verses with them in their own sign language. Tears flowed as the couple realized the depth of God's love for them. They restored their relationship — and now help others experiencing marriage difficulties.

, Christian and Milena — a Deaf couple — were on the brink of divorce when a pastor shared Bible verses with them in their own sign language. Tears flowed as the couple realized the depth of God's love for them. They restored their relationship — and now help others experiencing marriage difficulties. In Suriname , Medai battled depression and fear. After hearing verses from the Bible in her own language for the first time, she said: "The fear inside me [is] gone." Inspired by the Scriptures, she wrote worship songs that God used to help fan the flames of a spiritual revival.

, Medai battled depression and fear. After hearing verses from the Bible in her own language for the first time, she said: "The fear inside me [is] gone." Inspired by the Scriptures, she wrote worship songs that God used to help fan the flames of a spiritual revival. In Nigeria , Solomon described what it meant to have the Bible — and verses like John 3:16 — in his own language for the first time. "Without this Bible, it was like we lacked God's presence; but with it, we have reached the Promised Land."

'Bible For All' in 12 Years

illumiNations says it wants everyone to have access to the Bible by 2033 — a target the group calls its "All Access Goals."

It means 95% of the world's population will have access to a full Bible, 99.96% will have access to a New Testament, and 100% will have access to at least some Scripture.

Visit illuminations.bible/know and follow illumiNations on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter to join the campaign.

illumiNations is an alliance of 10 Bible translation organizations committed to providing all people access to Scripture by 2033. Partners include American Bible Society, Biblica, Deaf Bible Society, Lutheran Bible Translators, Pioneer Bible Translators, Seed Company, SIL International, United Bible Societies, The Word for the World and Wycliffe Bible Translators USA. Learn more at illuminations.bible .

PHOTO CUTLINE: THE POWER OF ONE VERSE: The "I Want to Know" campaign — what may be the largest-ever Bible translation effort on social and digital media — gives people the opportunity to sponsor the translation of one "life-changing" Bible verse into a language that doesn't yet have a complete Bible. The campaign is spearheaded by illumiNations, an alliance of the world's leading Bible translation organizations. Visit illuminations.bible/know to learn more.

