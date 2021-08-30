Illumina To Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) - Get Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Report today announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conference:

Morgan Stanley 19 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 13, 2021 Fireside Chat at 11:00 am Pacific Time ( 2:00 pm Eastern Time )

The live webcast can be accessed under the Investor Info section of the "company" tab at www.illumina.com. A replay will be posted on Illumina's website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

About IlluminaIllumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

