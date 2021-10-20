Illumina To Host Inaugural ESG Investor Event On Tuesday, November 16, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) - Get Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Report today announced that it will host its first Environment, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) focused investor event at 11:00 am Pacific Time ( 2:00 pm Eastern Time), Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Francis deSouza, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sam Samad, Chief Financial Officer, and Sharon Vidal, Global Lead, Corporate Social Responsibility, will be joined by Maggie Lake, journalist and ESG communication specialist, for a presentation and fireside chat for investors, analysts, and other interested parties regarding Illumina's ESG strategy and action plans.

Conference Call DetailsThe webcast will begin at 11:00 am Pacific Time ( 2:00 pm Eastern Time) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Interested parties may register for the event in advance through the Investor Info section of Illumina's website under the "company" tab at www.illumina.com. To ensure timely connection, please join the webcast at least ten minutes before the scheduled start.

A replay of the webcast will be posted on Illumina's website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

