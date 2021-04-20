Illumina Remains Committed To GRAIL Acquisition To Accelerate Access To Breakthrough Multi-Cancer Early Detection Blood Test

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) - Get Report, today announced that it disagrees with the European Commission's Directorate-General for Competition's decision to review Illumina's acquisition of GRAIL, a company founded to accelerate early screening of cancer. Illumina will continue to work with the Directorate-General to bring the investigation to conclusion. Illumina remains committed to the transaction, the impact of which would accelerate the adoption of a multi-cancer early detection blood test.

"Reuniting GRAIL and Illumina will allow us to bring GRAIL's breakthrough early detection multi-cancer test to patients across the world faster and consequently save lives," said Francis deSouza, Chief Executive Officer of Illumina. "We do not believe that the European authorities have jurisdiction to review the GRAIL acquisition and look forward to resolving this matter expeditiously."

Illumina originally founded GRAIL five years ago and the two companies do not compete in any way. In reuniting the two organizations, Illumina will leverage its global scale of manufacturing and clinical capabilities, as well as its global regulatory and reimbursement expertise, to bring early-stage, multi-cancer testing to patients more quickly and more affordably, resulting in more lives being saved.

Illumina strongly believes that acquiring GRAIL is in the best interest of patients, is procompetitive, and benefits the multi-cancer early detection field as a whole. Together with GRAIL, Illumina looks forward to changing the course of cancer detection and treatment.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

