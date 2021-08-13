Illinois Medical District To Host Community Job, Resource And Health Fair August 19

Fair Will Offer Chicagoans Opportunities to Interview with Employers, Gain Resources from Nonprofits and Receive COVID-19 Vaccinations from Cook County Health

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Illinois Medical District (IMD), with the support of 27th Ward Alderman Walter Burnett Jr., today announced it will host a Community Job, Resource and Health Fair for Chicago residents on Thursday, August 19 from 10 AM to 4 PM at the IMD headquarters, located at 2100 West Harrison Street. The free fair, open to all Chicagoans, will connect attendees with local employers such as the Rush University Medical Center, Superior Air-Ground Ambulance Services, and Communities Empowered Through Construction for career and job opportunities in a festive atmosphere.

"The Illinois Medical District is proud to support Chicagoans in their pandemic recovery," said Kate Schellinger, Interim Executive Director of the Illinois Medical District. "Bringing the community together for the benefit of all has been part of the District's core mission from the start."

The fair will also offer residents COVID-19 vaccinations administered by Cook County Health.

"The COVID-19 vaccines are our best shot at returning to normal and reenergizing our local economy. The vaccines are safe, effective and the best way to protect yourself and those around you," said Cook County Health CEO Israel Rocha Jr. "CCH has administered more than 877,000 doses of vaccine across Cook County and we are proud to offer individuals the opportunity to walk up and get vaccinated at this event."

In addition, the Illinois Secretary of State's office will offer on-site license plate renewals stickers, renewals and corrections of Illinois driver's license and state ID's, and Organ/Tissue Donor registration for residents' convenience.

"I applaud the Illinois Medical District for their community service and the important work that they do, and I am honored to have my office participate in this wonderful event," said Secretary of State Jesse White.

Food trucks, giveaways and a live DJ will make the fair an inviting experience for everyone who stops by.

"Even as the pandemic has separated us, the needs of our communities have never been more urgent," said 27th Ward Alderman Walter Burnett, Jr. "The Community Job and Resource Fair will be an effective and inviting space to connect Chicagoans with the resources they need."

Current CDC COVID-19 guidance will be followed at the event. Attendees who utilize services in the interior of the building will be required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

Attendees who are seeking employment resources are encouraged to bring extra copies of their resume and a valid photo ID.

The following employers and community resource organizations are confirmed to attend the IMD Job Fair so far: 27th Ward Alderman - Walter Burnett, Jr., 10th District State Representative Jawaharial Omar Williams, Addus Homecare, American Red Cross, Anixter Center, Breakthrough, Carnivale Chicago, Carole Robertson Center for Learning, Central Plaza, Chicago Center for Arts and Technology, Chicago Children's Advocacy Center, Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership, Chicago Department of Family and Support Services, The Chicago Lighthouse, Children of Peace School, Chicago Urban League, Communities Empowered Through Construction, Cook County Health, CPS Parent University, Easterseals, Erie Family Health Centers, Ferrara Candy Company, Grow Greater Englewood, Illinois Action for Children, IMD Guest House Foundation, Malcolm X College, National Express, Olive-Harvey College, Rush University Medical Center, Superior Air-Ground Ambulance Services, Sword Bio, Thresholds, Urban Prairie Waldorf School, and Vertiport Chicago, with additional support from Aldermen Jason Ervin and Michael Scott, Jr.

About the Illinois Medical District

The Illinois Medical District is a community of health, technology and life science organizations in the heart of Chicago, two miles west of the Loop on 560 acres. Every day, more than 80,000 people visit the IMD, including more than 29,000 employees. With $220 million in annual research funding, the IMD generates $3.4 billion in economic activity each year. The IMD offers partners a unique ecosystem of knowledge, collaboration and resources, plus something more: the opportunity to impact the world's next great healthcare innovation district. Together, IMD partners accelerate discovery and commercialization that is reshaping the practice of all life sciences, generating prosperity for everyone.

