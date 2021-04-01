Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Welcomes Pain Management Physician

DES PLAINES, Ill., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI), the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practice in Illinois, is excited to welcome Mariam El-Baghdadi, MD, MBA , an interventional pain management physician. Dr. El-Baghdadi will practice out of IBJI's Gurnee and Lake Bluff clinic locations, starting on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Dr. El-Baghdadi is a highly sought out physician for her compassionate and exemplary care of patients. Her skillset stems from training at the top programs in the country. She attended Tulane University School of Medicine and Anesthesiology Residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Dr. El-Baghdadi completed a Pain Management Fellowship at the MD Anderson Cancer Center where she served as Chief Fellow. She is certified by the American Board of Interventional Pain Physicians.

Dr. El-Baghdadi's main areas of interest include neck and back pain as well as joint pain. Additionally, her areas of expertise include nerve blocks, joint and spine injections, radiofrequency ablation as well as spinal cord stimulation. Dr. El-Baghdadi believes in helping patients identify their source of pain and directly treating it. Her passion towards reducing the national opioid epidemic led her to lead Controlled Substance Panels and serve on an Opioid Task Force. Her commitment and example towards improving the patient experience yield her superior patient satisfaction scores.

Dr. El-Baghdadi stays current in offering up-to-date procedures and techniques towards reducing pain in her patients. As a constant learner, she not only pursues knowledge in medicine, but in other fields as well. She rounded her educational experience with an MBA at Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Her drive towards improving healthcare in her community parallels her commitment to prioritizing patient's health and reducing pain towards an improved quality of life.

Dr. El-Baghdadi treats the following conditions:

Cervicalgia

Complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS)

Disc degeneration

Disc displacement

Lumbago with Sciatica

Neuralgia and neuritis

Occipital neuralgia

Post-laminectomy syndrome

Radiculopathy

Sacroiliitis

Spinal Stenosis

Spondylolysis & spondylolisthesis

Request an appointment with Dr. El-Baghdadi at IBJI's Gurnee or Lake Bluff doctors' office by calling 847-336-3335 or visiting ibji.com .

About Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI) is the largest independent physician-owned orthopedic practice in Illinois.

