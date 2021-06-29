Illinois Bone & Joint Institute's Emily Fortunato Headed To Tokyo Olympics As Part Of The USWNT Medical Staff

DES PLAINES, Ill., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emily Fortunato, Head Athletic Trainer of the Chicago Red Stars and member of Illinois Bone and Joint Institute (IBJI), has been tabbed to head to Tokyo as part of the USWNT medical staff.

DES PLAINES, Ill., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emily Fortunato, Head Athletic Trainer of the Chicago Red Stars and member of Illinois Bone and Joint Institute (IBJI), has been tabbed to head to Tokyo as part of the USWNT medical staff.

"I'm extremely excited to join our Red Stars, and the rest of team USA, on their Olympic journey in Tokyo," said Fortunato. "Being selected as an athletic trainer for the Olympic Games is a tremendous honor, and I am grateful to IBJI and the Chicago Red Stars for their support during this incredible experience."

Fortunato has been a network provider for US Soccer since 2013, assisting the federation's full-time medical staff during various training camps, tournaments and friendlies. She was on staff during the team's World Cup run in 2019 and Olympic qualifiers in January of 2020.

Before being brought on by IBJI to serve as Head Athletic Trainer of the Chicago Red Stars, she spent three seasons with the Utah Royals FC of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) where she oversaw all day-to-day operations of the medical department and developed their concussion management protocol.

"We know that our partnership with IBJI affords our players access to world-class care," said Red Stars Chairman and Principal Owner Arnim Whisler. "Emily's appointment to the USWNT medical staff is a testament to the quality care our roster is fortunate enough to receive throughout the season. We're incredibly proud of Emily and know that the USWNT is getting the very best."

Along with signing Fortunato, IBJI recently agreed to a multi-year renewal to continue serving as the Official Medical Partner of the Chicago Red Stars, CRS Academy and the CRS Reserves Program. The partnership includes orthopedic care, sports medicine, team physicians, physical therapy, athletic training and sports performance all lead by Red Stars Medical Director, Dr. Roger Chams.

About Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI) is the largest independent physician-owned orthopedic practice in Illinois. IBJI is dedicated to providing accessible, compassionate, and comprehensive care to your family for every orthopedic specialty with leading-edge technology and innovative treatment options. For more information, please visit ibji.com .

About the Chicago Red StarsEstablished in 2007, the Red Stars were a founding member of the former Women's Professional Soccer and would later become one of the original eight teams to form the National Women's Soccer League in 2013. The Red Stars have made the playoffs in six consecutive years from 2015-2020, clinching the team's first appearance in the NWSL Championship in the 2019 season as well as appearing in the NWSL's Challenge Cup Final in 2020.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/illinois-bone--joint-institutes-emily-fortunato-headed-to-tokyo-olympics-as-part-of-the-uswnt-medical-staff-301322369.html

SOURCE Illinois Bone & Joint Institute