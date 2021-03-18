Illinois American Water Replacing Over 14,600 Feet Of Water Main In Pekin

Illinois American Water is investing approximately $3 million to replace over 14,600 feet, or 2.8 miles, of water main in Pekin's water system. This investment supports reliable service and supports enhanced water pressure to homes and fire hydrants.

According to Kyle Smith, superintendent of operations, Illinois American Water's water main replacement program focuses on replacing mains where leaks occur, or the size of the pipe is no longer sufficient. He said, "These projects help to prevent water loss from leaks. Just as homeowners have a responsibility to check and repair pipes for leaks, we as a company must also find and repair system leaks. These investments will support adequate water flows for reliable service and fire protection."

The work includes projects across the City of Pekin. To view a map of where work is planned please visit www.bit.ly/WaterMainReplacementPekin. While construction is occurring motorists should use caution when driving in the construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers.

Smith explained the company works to replace water mains annually to keep up with aging infrastructure. He said, "Our water infrastructure, like other water systems across the country, is reaching the end of its useful lifespan. Planned investments support continued reliable water service today and for future generations."

Customers affected by a main replacement project will be notified via a letter about the impact and any necessary steps. The letter will include a local contact for questions. In addition, Illinois American Water and the contractor(s) on the projects will provide continuous updates as work occurs. These updates may be provided via door hangers as well as via Illinois American Water's customer notification system which contacts customers via phone, phone and text, or email based on customer preferences. Customers are encouraged to log on to the company's web self‐service portal at www.amwater.com to enter their contact information and preferences. Customers who do not have Internet access can contact the customer service center at 800‐422‐2782 to update their contact information.

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (AWK) - Get Report, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005742/en/