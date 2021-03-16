Illinois American Water Investing Over $10 Million In Peoria Water System

Illinois American Water is investing over $10 million to upgrade the Peoria area water system. Work includes a new booster station, elevated storage tank and over 23,000 feet of water main.

Booster Station Project

Construction to replace an existing booster station located in Bartonville near Enterprise Drive will begin this spring. The booster station will include the addition of backup power to provide continuity of service. Variable frequency drive (VFD) motors will also be installed to improve efficiency.

Trip Barton, engineering manager, said, "VFD motors vary pumping output to match current demands, rather than pumping at one constant speed. This technology reduces energy use and decreases environmental impact."

Elevated Storage Tank

Construction on a new 150,000 gallon elevated storage tank at Lake Camelot will also kick off this spring. The current storage tank was originally constructed in the 1970s. It will remain in service while the new tank is built.

Barton said, "Work includes additional pipe looping for resilience and the elimination of several dead-end connections which can at times impact the taste and color of tap water. These improvements will help us deliver the best product possible."

Water Main Replacement

Over 23,000 feet, or 4.5 miles, of water main will be replaced across the Peoria area water system. Motorists should use caution in construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers. A map of projects can be viewed here- www.bit.ly/WaterMainReplacementPeoria.

Eric Larson, senior manager of operations, explained the company has a process in place to decrease customer impact during construction. He said, "We understand construction in customers' neighborhoods can cause a temporary inconvenience. Our priority is to work as safely and as quickly as possible. There's nothing more important than the safety of our employees and contract employees. We thank our customers for their understanding as we upgrade the water system."

Larson added that the upgrades include larger-sized water mains to support water flow and pressure for water quality and fire protection. He said, "By planning water main replacements we can address leaks and avoid water waste. This is a safer alternative for our customers and employees than waiting until an emergency occurs."

Customers affected by a main replacement project will be notified via a letter about the impact and any necessary steps. The letter will include a local contact for questions. In addition, Illinois American Water and the contractor(s) on the projects will provide continuous updates as work occurs. These updates may be provided via door hangers as well as via Illinois American Water's customer notification system which contacts customers via phone and text, or email based on customer preferences. Customers are encouraged to update their contact information via the company's self-service portal at www.amwater.com or by calling the customer service center at 800-422- 2782.

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (AWK) - Get Report, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

