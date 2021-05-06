Illinois American Water Encourages Customers To View Their Community Water Quality Report During Drinking Water Week

Illinois American Water announced today, during Drinking Water Week, that results published in the company's 2020 water quality report indicate high-quality water throughout its Illinois service area. The report, which is issued for each service area, highlights the company's commitment to providing drinking water that meets or is better than standards required by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Also known as the Consumer Confidence Report, the water quality report describes local drinking water source information and test results, including substances detected in the water and their levels. Commonly asked questions and the associated answers concerning drinking water are also included. Illinois American Water customers can search for their local water quality report by zip code at www.illinoisamwater.com under Water Quality.

Rachel Bretz, Director of Water Quality and Environmental Compliance, said, "Our water quality experts as well as our production and operations team members work hard 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to deliver a quality product at a good value. They take their responsibility to our customers personally. The work we do is our passion, and the annual water quality reports are a true representation of our team's expertise and dedication."

Illinois American Water monitors drinking water quality around the clock. Water is tested at every stage of the treatment process as well as throughout the distribution system which delivers drinking water to homes and businesses. To help celebrate Drinking Water Week and learn more about Illinois American Water's commitment to water quality, you can view a short video on our YouTube channel here https://youtu.be/6oiQmAVEods.

Bretz said, "Drinking Water Week is a great time to remind folks about the essential service we provide - a service many take for granted. Water quality is much more complex than many people realize, and nothing is more important than the exhaustive testing taking place along its voyage. We are proud of not only meeting water quality standards, but also going above and beyond what is required."

Illinois American Water customers can review water quality results for their system on the company's website. If a customer desires a printed copy of the annual report, they can call 800-422-2782 and have it mailed to them.

About Illinois American Water -Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (AWK) - Get Report, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

