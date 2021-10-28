Illinois American Water Completes Milestone In $37 Million Investment And Earns Tank Of Year Runner Up Award

Illinois American Water recently completed a significant milestone in the company's local water system improvement project. The new elevated water tower has been constructed and will be in service soon.

According to Nate Pennisi, superintendent of operations, the new water tank is both a beautiful landmark and essential piece of the local water system. He said, "The one-million-gallon tank not only supports reliability for water service and fire protection, but it also honors the City of Lincoln and pays homage to Illinois-native, President Abraham Lincoln."

The new water tank was recently named a finalist in Tnemec's nationwide Tank of the Year contest. The water tower will be featured in Tnemec's 2022 water tank calendar. Read more about this honor on our website.

Pennisi said of the honor, "We are thrilled to have one of our water tanks featured in the calendar. It's an honor not only for Illinois American Water, but the entire community. The collaboration between the City of Lincoln and our team for the design of the artwork on the tank was a key component to how it turned out."

In addition to the new water tank, Illinois American Water's water main projects in Lincoln are also nearing completion. A postcard about the progress on these projects and the new water treatment plant, which together is an approximate investment of $37 million, will be mailed to customers.

The new water treatment plant is still being constructed. The project is extensive, including a new pump station, enhanced treatment processes, and new electrical and security systems. Work is on schedule and should be completed by late 2022.

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (AWK) - Get American Water Works Company, Inc. Report, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER RANKED HIGHEST IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTIONWITH LARGE WATER UTILITIES IN THE MIDWEST FOR TWO YEARS IN A ROW.For J.D. Power 2021 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028005968/en/