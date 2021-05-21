ILLENIUM To Perform Special Three-Set Trilogy Show At Allegiant Stadium In Las Vegas - Saturday, July 3

LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ILLENIUM, whose inventive music and collaborations have made him one of the most successful crossover electronic artists today, will perform Trilogy, a three-set concert commemorating his previous three albums -- Ashes, Awake, and Ascend. This show will bring closure to this trio of albums as ILLENIUM begins a new musical journey with the July 16 release of his highly anticipated fourth album, Fallen Embers.

Tickets start at $59.50 and go on sale Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com

Ticket Link - https://bit.ly/3oyJCaJ

ILLENIUM'S Trilogy performance will be the first full-scale concert performed in the new Allegiant Stadium.

ILLENIUM at Allegiant Stadium is being produced by AEG Presents, Life Is Beautiful, Another Planet Entertainment and the Las Vegas Raiders.

"The Trilogy idea for me has always been the celebration of the end of this chapter," said ILLENIUM. "My plans were to take it on tour last year but the pandemic wouldn't allow it. So we're going to do it in one huge show, three sets, and it will be the biggest show I've ever done. I'm beyond excited to be able to do in Las Vegas. It will be insane."

"If there was ever a venue and a city perfectly matched for this one-night-only performance by this incredible artist, it's Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas," said Bobby Reynolds, Senior Vice President of AEG Presents. "This will be a performance for the ages."

"This will be an extraordinary night celebrating ILLENIUM'S remarkable music and Las Vegas' return to full volume," said Justin Weniger, CEO of Life Is Beautiful. "This spectacular production will announce to the world that the Entertainment Capital of the World is back."

ABOUT ILLENIUMAs one of the most successful crossover electronic artists today, Denver-based producer/DJ ILLENIUM, Nick Miller, has elevated dance music via his bold, progressive take on the genre. His expansive sound, which mixes elements of celestial electronic, mellow alternative, rock-fuel dubstep, emotional indie and pop-tinged bass music, has topped the U.S. charts, and garnered more than 5 billion collective streams.

Recognized as one of Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Artists of the 2010s, ILLENIUM brings his dynamic music to life via his live show, which has dominated festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and EDC. His 2019 Ascend Tour, which featured a five-piece live band, sold out landmark venues like Madison Square Garden, STAPLES Center and three consecutive nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

