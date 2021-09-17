ILIFE Launches Its First Customer Appreciation Activity In The US

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ILIFE, a leading brand of robotic vacuum cleaner, today announces its first Customer Appreciation Activity to show its gratitude to the US customers for more than six years of support and care.

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ILIFE, a leading brand of robotic vacuum cleaner, today announces its first Customer Appreciation Activity to show its gratitude to the US customers for more than six years of support and care. This campaign will last for one month from September 17 to October 17, 2021. Participants who are qualified will get a $100 voucher, which can be redeemed on ILIFE US official store for buying the newest models: A80 Max, ILIFE B5 Max, and ILIFE V9e.

As a high-tech enterprise in robot vacuum design and production, ILIFE has focused on robot vacuum and other cleaning products for more than 10 years. During the past 6 years in the US, ILIFE has entered thousands of American families via online and offline platforms, such as Amazon, AliExpress, eBay, and Walmart. With the commitment of creating a smarter, easier, and simpler life, ILIFE has launched multiple robot vacuum products in the US market to meet the different needs of American families.

The Customer Appreciation activity is an fans-only welfare. All the US customers who have ever purchased ILIFE products before 2020 from any platform are qualified to take part in getting a free $100 Voucher. The Voucher can be used on the US official store to buy ILIFE's three newest products, A80 Max, ILIFE B5 Max, and ILIFE V9e.

The specific rules are as follows:

Any US regular customer who has bought ILIFE's products for any platform can participate here. Sign up and submit your order information You will get an email if you are qualified for participation.

