Ikechi Nwabuisi, Founder Of TRiBL, Named To Top 100 Most Influential People Of African Descent

ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ikechi Nwabuisi, a Nigerian-American and the founder and CEO @ TRiBL, a messaging app for Pan-African commerce, has been named to the Top 100 Most Influential People of African Descent.

As part of the United Nations' International Decade of People of African Descent, Nwabuisi joins a prestigious list of global leaders in the coveted 'Under 40' category which recognizes him for his success and innovation.

"This is a great honor," Nwabuisi said. "I'm proud to be included as part of group of individuals who are committed to making a difference not only in their communities, but around the world."

Nwabuisi's app, TRiBL, is an all-in-one crypto platform that uses a Discord-meets-CashApp-like experience to pool money and streamline commerce within Black communities across the U.S., Nigeria and more. The company has partnered with VISA and crypto firms Circle Internet Financial and Paxos Brokerage Firm to enable interoperable exchange of digital currencies worldwide.

As part of the platform's on-going expansion, Nwabuisi is helping investor clubs build community and collect funds on a subscription basis - whatever the frequency. "Today, we are most interested in investor clubs across real estate, tech/crypto, and finance," he said. "Our goal is to build generational wealth and passive income for members of the community."

Nwabuisi already has lined up several investor club, including Tribe LA - Real Estate Group, Black NFT Art - NFT Group, Break the Box - Real Estate Group, Crypto Club - Crypto Group. These clubs, and all the new ones, receive exclusive access to trusted financial communities and social payments. Money pooling channels that help you save, lend, and invest with community.

Added Nwabuisi, "These investor clubs are pooling money to combat institutional inequities. These money pools will help people buy homes, invest in startups, support Black-owned businesses and so much more."

Along with building Black wealth, Nwabuisi wants to educator Blacks about cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin will be the key driver for commerce on the internet, Nwabuisi said. Black communities dominate the internet, and Bitcoin will be the tool for them to best monetize their dominance globally. There will be increasing efforts to create, store, and transfer wealth across the internet. The good news also is that Bitcoin is a great way to store and grow wealth. Stablecoin is an effective way to store and transfer wealth (combats inflation because it's benchmarked to the dollars). And NFTs are a great way to create, store, and transfer wealth (digital art). Tracking ownership, authenticity, and rights is another advantage of NFTs.

About TRiBL

