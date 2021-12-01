IKEA Canada Reports Sales Of $2.59B In 2021 As Life At Home Continues To Evolve

Retailer advances sales, sustainability and resilience as Canadians continue redefining the meaning of "home"

BURLINGTON, ON, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, IKEA Canada released its 2021 Summary Report, which details the retailer's continued resilience and growth despite another unpredictable year and continued economic challenges posed by COVID-19.

IKEA Canada total sales increased 11.8 per cent to $2.59B for the financial year ending August 31, 2021, while online sales increased substantially by 161.5 per cent to $969.48M. Reflecting IKEA Canada's ongoing transformation to become more accessible and better reach customers, however they choose to shop and given pandemic-induced closures, online visits to IKEA.ca and the IKEA app increased by 32% to 236M.

"This year, we've seen life at home become more important than ever. As peoples' needs continue to be shaped by the ever-changing world around them, their habits and homes change, too," said Michael Ward, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA Canada. "For IKEA Canada, that's what this year was about: helping Canadians create spaces and places that contribute to a better life at home, while strengthening our commitments to neighbourhoods, communities, and our shared home—the planet."

The past year brought with it continued shifts in the way people use their homes, and the pandemic has irrevocably changed the way people choose to shop. For that reason, IKEA Canada's omnichannel transformation, including new ways to shop, prioritizes meeting customers wherever and however they choose; enhancing in-store experiences; strengthening ecommerce capabilities; and optimizing fulfilment. IKEA Canada Customer Distribution Centres handled 1.8 million orders in 2021 (a 63% increase from last year), while IKEA co-workers filled an average of 4,195 Click and Collect orders per day (up from an average of 645 orders per day, pre-pandemic).

In addition, IKEA Canada:

Announced the location of its new small-format shopping experience at the corner of Yonge and Gerrard streets in downtown Toronto ;

; Launched IKEA Design Studio, a new small-format concept offering dedicated studio space for personalized design and planning services with IKEA design experts;

Expanded the network of Collection Points and Penguin Pick-up locations to 42 nationwide;

Enhanced home delivery through options like Doorstep Delivery, and a partnership between the Swedish Food Market and DoorDash; and

Introduced in-store experience enhancements, including new shopping functions via the IKEA App and express returns.

"I'm proud of our many accomplishments as a business, as leaders, and as people. We embraced the challenges that came with leading in the unknown and made incredible strides to meet and inspire customers in a better way," continued Ward. "Building on our strengths and taking the lessons we have learned along the way, we will continue to transform our business to become more accessible, affordable, and sustainable than ever before."

As leaders in life at home, IKEA Canada leverages decades of experience to help Canadians create a space that reflects the fluid nature of their lives and meets their evolving needs through new products, affordable solutions, and inspiration. And IKEA's ambition to create a better life for Canadians reaches far beyond the four walls of a home as the company seeks to have a positive impact in all areas of society, including communities and the planet.

People are the heart of the IKEA Canada business and instrumental to the company's resilient operations this past year. To take care of its co-workers, IKEA Canada supported programs including Wellness Days for all and mental health first-aid training for its leaders; and last month, the company announced UPPSKATTA, a one-time, $6 million financial gift to show appreciation and recognize the extraordinary efforts of IKEA Canada co-workers, regardless of role, during extraordinary times.

IKEA Canada's vision to create a better life for the many people has never been more important than it is today. In 2022, IKEA Canada aims to continue applying its entrepreneurial spirit to create an IKEA for the future: by meeting customers in new and innovative ways; opening new shopping experiences in city centres; supporting vulnerable and historically under-represented communities; encouraging inclusivity and greater ethnic and racial equity; and championing sustainable business practices throughout the entire IKEA value chain.

To learn more about the 2021 results achieved by IKEA Canada, visit IKEA.ca/Reports.

ABOUT IKEA CANADAFounded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 389 IKEA stores in 32 countries, including 14 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 21.2 million visitors to its stores and 236 million visitors to IKEA.ca and the IKEA app. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

